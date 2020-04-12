Nursing home deaths soar past 3,300 in alarming surge

But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is probably much higher, specialists say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.

Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 3,321 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.

NEW YORK — More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by the Associated Press.

Outbreaks in just the past few weeks have included one at a nursing home in suburban Richmond that has killed 40 and infected more than 100, another at nursing home in central Indiana that has killed 24 and infected 16, and one at a veteran’s home in Holyoke, Mass., that has killed 37, infected 76, and prompted a federal investigation. This comes weeks after an outbreak at a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland that has so far claimed 43 lives.

And those are just the outbreaks we know about. Most states provide only total numbers of nursing home deaths and don’t give details of specific outbreaks. Notable among them is the nation’s leader, New York, which accounts for 1,880 nursing home deaths out of about 96,000 total residents but has so far declined to detail specific outbreaks, citing privacy concerns.

Specialists say nursing home deaths may keep climbing because of chronic staffing shortages that have been made worse by the crisis, a shortage of protective supplies, and a continued lack of testing.

Associated Press

Some doctors moving away from ventilators for patients

NEW YORK — As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can.

The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients.

The evolving treatments highlight the fact that doctors are still learning the best way to manage a virus that emerged only months ago. They are relying on anecdotal, real-time data amid a crush of patients and shortages of basic supplies.

Generally speaking, 40 percent to 50 percent of patients with severe respiratory distress die while on ventilators, specialists say. But 80 percent or more of coronavirus patients placed on the machines in New York City have died, state and city officials say.

Higher-than-normal death rates also have been reported elsewhere in the United States, China, and Britain.

Associated Press

Guam worries as sailors from ship take over hotels

HONOLULU — People in Guam are used to a constant US military presence on the strategic Pacific island, but some are nervous as hundreds of sailors from a coronavirus-stricken Navy aircraft carrier flood into hotels for quarantine. Officials insist they have enforced strict safety measures.

An outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt began in late March and has thrust the Navy into a leadership crisis after the ship’s commander distributed a letter urging faster action to protect his sailors.

The carrier has been docked in the US territory for more than a week as the 4,865-person crew is tested for the virus and moved ashore. More than 580 sailors have been confirmed infected.

More than 1,700 sailors who have tested negative are isolating in hotels, while the sick remain on base, the Navy said.

Associated Press

DeSantis lawyer ‘pressured’ law firm not to file suit

MIAMI — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s general counsel pressured a law firm representing the Miami Herald to stop the filing of a public records lawsuit seeking information from state officials about which elderly-care facilities in Florida had coronavirus cases, the newspaper reported Sunday.

The backdoor pressure worked as the Holland & Knight law firm told its senior partner representing the newspaper to abandon the lawsuit, which the Herald is now pursuing using another law firm, the newspaper said.

Holland & Knight regularly does work for the state.

“We are disappointed that the governor’s office would go so far as to apply pressure on our legal counsel to prevent the release of public records that are critical to the health and safety of Florida’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Miami Herald publisher and executive editor Aminda Marqués González.

A spokeswoman for Holland & Knight did not immediately respond to an e-mail inquiry Sunday seeking comment.

Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for the governor, told the Herald there was no effort to strong-arm the newspaper.

Associated Press

Man charged with bid to sell 125m nonexistent masks

A Georgia man was charged with fraud after attempting to sell millions of nonexistent respirator masks to the government as it struggles to shore up supplies of vital medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities said.

The man, Christopher Parris, 39, of Atlanta, was arrested Friday and charged with wire fraud in federal court in Washington, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Parris was accused of making a series of fraudulent misrepresentations to secure orders that would have totaled more than $750 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs for 125 million face masks and other personal protective equipment.

Parris promised he could obtain “millions of genuine 3M masks” from domestic factories “when he knew that fulfilling the orders would not be possible,” the authorities said.

The manufacturer 3M, which is based in Minnesota, produces surgical masks and respirators that have been in high demand since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

Through a series of misrepresentations, Parris claimed to act as a supplier who could quickly obtain the protective equipment and supplies.

The offer to Veterans Affairs came from a person at a Louisiana-based company who said it sells industrial safety supplies and identified Parris and his company, Encore Health Group, as one of its suppliers, according to an affidavit.

New York Times