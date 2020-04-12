Severe weather tears a destructive path in parts of the South

The storm brought torrential rains to East Texas overnight and into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, a tornado had touched down in Monroe, in northeast Louisiana, destroying houses and damaging planes and structures at a regional airport.

As the storms moved east, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch through 10 p.m. Central time for parts of Alabama and Tennessee.

NEW YORK — Pockets of the South awoke on Sunday to thunderous rain, squalls, and lightning as a storm made its way across East Texas and into northern Louisiana, where a tornado damaged houses and commercial buildings.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

“The images and reports of major tornado damage in the Monroe area are heartbreaking, and my prayers are with the people there,” Governor John Bel Edwards of Louisiana said on Twitter. “I hope all of Louisiana is on high alert right now.”

Tim McIlveene, 47, who lives in New Orleans and was in Monroe to help his parents, got an alert about 15 minutes before the tornado touched down. “It got very dark,” he said. “The streetlights came on and it was really windy with really horrible rain.”

Sahmeka Deburr, 38, of Monroe, said she heard what sounded like someone pounding the walls just after noon. She thought her 12-year-old was playing in the next room, but then she heard a window shatter. “My son came in the room and said he was scared, and the lights went out,” Deburr said. “I woke up everyone up and we ran in the bathroom and closed the door.”

Deburr said the tornado lasted a few minutes. When she went outside to assess the damage, she said, she saw her neighbors’ roof on the ground, a flipped car, and collapsed carports on her street.

“I’m thanking God,” she said. “Everyone ran outside in the rain, ignoring the quarantine, just trying to figure out if everyone was OK.”

Mayor James Mayo of Monroe and Ron Phillips, director of Monroe Regional Airport, canceled all flights until further notice. Phillips told a local newspaper the airport had about $30 million in damage.

In Ouachita, nine miles southwest of Monroe, residents reported fallen trees and roof damage, said Glen Springfield, at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There is some destruction to structures, but fortunately there are no reports of injuries in the parish,” he said.

More tornadoes are likely through Monday morning for portions of northern and central Alabama and south-central Tennessee, the National Weather Service said. It issued severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch for those areas.

Warm and humid air flowing to the Deep South and strong winds are the perfect ingredients to produce severe weather, said Daniel Huckaby, a Weather Service meteorologist in Fort Worth.

The storm cycle is expected to affect Georgia and the Carolinas by Monday morning.

Parts of the Northeast are expected to face severe weather from a separate weather pattern on Monday. The forecast suggested parts of Long Island, N.Y., and Middlesex County in Connecticut could experience winds of up to 40 miles per hour, and gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The severe weather in the South is expected to reach Mississippi and to continue into Monday evening in Georgia.

“This could be a very difficult day, weather-wise,” Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi told residents on Facebook Live. “Please be weather aware. Pay attention. I know that these storms that are coming through can be dangerous.”