They watch Trump’s virus briefings daily. Here’s what they have to say.

For the president’s opponents, the news conference has become a daily hate-watch, a blaring infomercial in which Trump claims credit, demands gratitude, spreads false information, and attacks the press.

“If anybody is going to give us the most answers, it’s the White House,” said August Gernentz, 19, a construction worker from Red Wing, Minn., as he settled into his bedroom Thursday night with potato chips and a Dr Pepper to stream the briefing on his big-screen television.

WASHINGTON — For some supporters, President Trump’s daily appearances with his coronavirus task force are a reassuring ritual during a time of crisis, consumed from the folds of a leather sectional, snacks and beverages within reach.

“He’s not qualified to answer that! What does he know?” Irma Sindicic, 50, a second-grade teacher who lives in New York, yelled at her computer screen the same night as she listened to Trump deliver a vague answer about the availability of tests while she cooked pork chops. “Where’s Fauci? I want Fauci,” she said, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading health experts on the president’s coronavirus task force.

The briefings make her blood boil, but Sindicic said she continues to tune in, night after night. “You need a debrief from the briefing because you have to weigh what is fact and what is fiction,” she said. “But I find if I want to be informed in the world, I have to have it on. It’s hard.”

Then there are less partisan daily viewers like Tim Bray, 49, a schoolteacher from Austin, Texas, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but is willing to give credit to the president when he thinks it is deserved.

“It was a good performance,” he said of Trump’s Thursday evening news conference, which the president kept to just 20 minutes.

Those opinions were among the reactions from almost two dozen regular viewers of Trump’s appearances interviewed before, during, and after Thursday’s briefing and in follow-ups after Friday’s.

The group included men and women of different ethnicities, ages 19 to 88. They were from the South, the Midwest, and the East and West Coasts, and their opinions of Trump varied from strong support to deep disdain.

Democrats and Republicans alike in the group described watching Trump as something close to a civic duty, even while they agreed that he was probably appearing at the briefings to help him in a reelection year.

For Americans such as these, many stuck in their homes and trying to make sense of simultaneous health and economic crises they could not have imagined only a few months ago, Trump’s nightly news conferences have helped give structure to what they described as a series of Groundhog Days spent in quarantine.

They are part of an audience of millions who have watched since Trump first made a surprise appearance at a briefing hosted by Vice President Mike Pence on March 14.

In interviews, Democrats and Republicans alike conceded that the president appeared to be in over his head in dealing with the coronavirus and that Fauci and Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, were the more reliable voices.

Supporters of the president viewed the crisis as so overwhelming that they were willing to forgive Trump if he was foundering, because who wouldn’t be, they said. His opponents by and large said they couldn’t think of a person less suited to the moment.

Opponents of sitting presidents have traditionally attacked them for any attempt at a “Rose Garden strategy” exploiting the advantages of incumbency in running for reelection. Democrats say Trump is running his campaign from the White House briefing room and have urged TV executives not to carry his appearances.

The partisan split on trusting the information Trump delivers has been striking. A new poll by Politico and Morning Consult found that 79 percent of Republicans were satisfied with the quality of the information about the pandemic that they were getting from Trump, while only 16 percent of Democrats said they were.