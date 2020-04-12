A veteran defender is selected for Guantánamo’s 9/11 trial

WASHINGTON — A leading defense lawyer who specializes in death penalty cases has been chosen to represent one of the five men accused of plotting the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks before a military tribunal at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, overcoming a key obstacle to the war crimes trial.

But the national crisis over the coronavirus pandemic and the sudden, recent resignation of the military judge overseeing the trial still remain as hurdles to moving ahead in the complex conspiracy case.

The lawyer, David I. Bruck, will represent Ramzi Binalshibh, a Yemeni accused of organizing a cell of men based in Germany who were among the 19 hijackers who seized four passenger planes and slammed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.