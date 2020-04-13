Foreign doctors, nurses eager to help fight coronavirus often blocked by US

But under the travel restrictions imposed by President Trump to help prevent new exposure to the virus, she was not allowed to board. “I was told that my visa is valid and I would be allowed to travel once the restrictions are lifted,” she reported to the company that has been trying to bring her to the United States.

LOS ANGELES — Visa and airline ticket in hand, a Filipina nurse named Maria checked in recently for her flight from London to the United States, where a job awaited her as an intensive care nurse at a North Carolina hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Hospitals in coronavirus hot spots are scrambling to address a shortage of medical professionals as the number of cases continues to grow and as maintaining a full supply of health care workers, who are themselves falling ill, is challenging.

“I am asking health care professionals across the country, if you don’t have a health care crisis in your community, please come help us in New York right now,” New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said March 30.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an urgent call at the end of March for health care workers, suggesting that recently retired physicians and medical students awaiting licensing could be brought in to help. “We need you,” he said.

Foreign health workers have been lining up, but many are running into roadblocks. Some are having difficulty securing appointments for visas at US consulates overseas that are hobbled by skeletal staffing. Others, like Maria, are running into travel restrictions. Others are already working in the United States, but under terms of their visas can’t leave the states they are in to work in cities affected by the coronavirus.

“The protective gear and ventilators are slowly but surely getting to the system. But if the number of cases goes up dramatically, we will have equipment and no one to operate it,” said Ron Hoppe, chief executive of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, which matches medical professionals with facilities.

Advertisement

The State Department issued guidance last month calling for foreign medical professionals with approved visas or certificates of eligibility for exchange visitor programs to make appointments at their nearest embassy to expedite processing, “particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19.” But many of those working to get medical help from overseas said there was an apparent lack of coordination between government agencies.

“There are gaps in communication at a time when they need to pull this together quickly,” said Beth Vanderwalker, vice president at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. “We have hundreds of nurses who we could get here in a matter of weeks.”

A few states have issued executive orders that allow some foreign health care workers who are already in the state to see patients. New Jersey, for example, is granting temporary licenses to doctors residing there who are licensed and in good standing in foreign countries. In New York, graduates of foreign medical schools are being permitted to treat patients after completing one year of residency, instead of the usual three.

However, the federal government has not broadly opened the way for foreign-trained workers to begin working.

There is no guest-worker or nonimmigrant visa category for nurses. As a result, they must come to the United States with approved legal permanent residency, or a green card, a process that can take years.

Advertisement

, a backlog that sometimes forces people to wait hours to be admitted or to be sent home, potentially with life-threatening consequences.

Over 25 percent of physicians in the United States are foreign-born, but a large share are using visas that bar them from changing employers or moving to another state.

For instance, there are more than 10,000 doctors on skilled-worker visas, or H1-B visas, who are allowed to practice only at the specific facility that sponsored them for their visas.

Ram Sanjeev Alur, an internist from India practicing at a veterans hospital in Marion, Ill., has watched as the pandemic has ravaged cities like New York. Alur said there were fewer than 10 coronavirus cases in the county where he works. He’s willing to relocate, but as an H1-B visa holder, “they restrict me to working only for my employer. I want to go work in New York. I can’t.”

“In New York, they are asking retired physicians to come to work, medical school students to step up — I just think it’s a matter of no one realizing there is a way to boost the workforce immediately,” said Alur, who came to the United States in 2007 for his residency training.

California Democratic Representatives Tony Cárdenas and Zoe Lofgren are urging that foreign-born health care workers be allowed to practice freely during the crisis. Their letter, sent April 6, was signed by 63 members of Congress.