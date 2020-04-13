Sailor on Roosevelt, whose captain pleaded for help, dies from coronavirus

“The entire department is deeply saddened by the loss of our first active-duty member to COVID-19,” Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said in a statement. Admiral Michael M. Gilday, the chief of naval operations, called the death “a great loss for the ship and for our Navy.”

The death of the sailor came as Navy officials continued to struggle to combat the infection that has crippled the nuclear-powered ship, now docked in Guam. The name of the sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after family members are notified, Navy officials said.

WASHINGTON — A crew member from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who had the novel coronavirus died on Monday, in a poignant punctuation to the plea from the ship’s captain two weeks ago for help from the Navy because “sailors don’t need to die.”

The death is already wrapped up in what has become a story of disjointed leadership in the Navy, where top officials pitted themselves against the ship’s captain and medical crew in the battle to contain the disease. Pleading for more help from the Navy to swiftly evacuate the ship as the virus spread, Captain Brett E. Crozier implored officials to put concerns for the health of the sailors ahead of concerns for the ship’s ability to maintain military readiness should a war crop up.

“We are not at war,” Crozier said in a March 30 letter to officials. “Sailors don’t need to die.” Three days later, Crozier was fired by Thomas B. Modly, the acting Navy secretary. Modly resigned five days later.

As of Monday, 585 Roosevelt crew members had the coronavirus, including Crozier.

The same day that Crozier was writing his letter, the sailor tested positive for COVID-19, Navy officials said. He was evacuated from the ship and placed in isolation on the US naval base on Guam, along with four other sailors.

On April 5, the sailor was admitted to the emergency department at the Guam naval hospital with respiratory issues and was discharged shortly afterward, military officials said. He returned to the isolation house, where health care providers did twice-daily checks, officials said.

At 8:30 a.m. on April 9, the sailor was found unresponsive during one of the checks and taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

On Monday, military officials said that there were at least four other sailors from the Roosevelt in the hospital and that they were in stable condition. The fate of Crozier’s career now lies in the hands of Gilday, the Navy’s top uniformed official. He told reporters last week that the investigation of the Roosevelt matter, which he ordered, was complete and that he had started to review the findings.

Results could be made public this week, Navy officials said on Monday.

The inquiry, conducted by Admiral Robert P. Burke, a former submarine captain who is the vice chief of naval operations, relied on interviews with more than a dozen Navy personnel aboard the Roosevelt and in Crozier’s chain of command, according to people familiar with the scope of the investigation.

Gilday said he had not ruled out any courses of action, including the potential of reinstating Crozier, if that was where the investigation led.

“I am taking no options off the table,” Gilday said, adding that he had not spoken to the captain, who is in quarantine on Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus.