Trump likely to announce new curbs on funding for World Health Organization this week

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials are expected to recommend to Trump how to dock or condition payments to the agency as Republicans in Congress seek documentation of WHO dealings with China, said people familiar with White House and State Department discussions who requested anonymity to discuss the private conversations.

Trump hinted at a temporary hold on US funding Friday but said he wanted to wait until after Easter to announce anything. He said his administration would discuss the organization ‘‘in great detail’’ this week, saying he did not want to go further ‘‘before we had all the facts.’’

President Trump is likely to announce restrictions on US funding for the World Health Organization this week over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as the administration and conservative allies ramped up their criticism that the United Nations agency catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health.

‘‘They are very, very China-centric,’’ Trump said Friday. ‘‘China always seems to get the better of the argument and I don’t like that, I really don’t like that. I don’t think that’s appropriate. I don’t think it’s fair to the American people.’’

Speaking at the daily White House coronavirus news conference, Trump focused on the level of US funding and the disparity with China’s contribution. The administration review is expected to be broader, to consider how well the agency responded in December, January, and February as the virus began spreading rapidly inside China and then beyond its borders, said the people familiar with the talks.

At issue are ongoing voluntary US payments to the United Nations health body, based in Geneva. The United States is the largest donor to the WHO, with ‘‘assessed’’ or mandatory funding and larger voluntary contributions that often go to fund specific projects or crisis response.

The United States has provided the agency with $893 million during its current two-year funding period, the health news website statnews.com calculated last week. Funding varies year by year. Chinese contributions are a fraction of that.

The president has piled on to rising conservative criticism of the WHO, which is paired with criticism of China as deceptive and defensive during the crucial early weeks of the crisis.

But while the WHO has been criticized for not taking a more skeptical approach toward China, critics of the organization note it has also taken a soft approach toward US efforts to mitigate the pandemic despite widespread criticism of how the Trump administration has responded. The question, they argue, is whether the WHO is taking a conciliatory approach toward major financial patrons, including the United States and China, as opposed to solely favoring the communist regime in Beijing.

For Trump, the focus on the United Nations entity shifts some blame from his own early reaction, when he dismissed the virus as no threat to the United States. The president has said he ‘‘inherited’’ a health system that wasn’t up to the task and blamed Democrats and the news media for hyping the threat. But he has never offered a full accounting of what his own administration was doing to protect the country in late 2019 and the first weeks of January, the period before and during the entrance and initial spread of the virus in the United States.

Accurate assessments of the risk at the outset could have given the US government a jump on the need for social distancing and other preventive measures and lead time to procure additional tests, masks, respirators and other equipment now in short supply, said two people who have spoken with Trump about the WHO

Accusing the WHO of being slow to react allows Trump an I-told-you-so moment. The organization pointedly dissented from Trump’s decision in late January to impose severe travel restrictions on travelers from China. Trump has claimed ever since that the decision saved American lives and complained that he was not given credit for foresight.

Pointing a finger at the WHO also fits with Trump’s long-standing skepticism about the United Nations and complaints that the United States spends too much and gets too little from international organizations.

For many conservatives aligned with Trump, the issue is equally about skepticism that the WHO is bloated, ineffective or biased, and about alleged Chinese perfidy.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley appeared twice on Fox News last week to accuse the agency of covering for China. She backed a call for a full investigation from Senator James Risch, R-Idaho, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Risch is expected to speak by phone early this week with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, before the Senate effort moves ahead, a Republican Senate aide said.

At a press briefing last week, Tedros predicted that the United States ‘‘will continue to contribute its share.’’