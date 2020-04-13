Trump reelection efforts raise $212 million for first quarter of 2020

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee said Monday they had raised $212 million in the first three months of 2020, a signal that despite a global pandemic that has put a halt on high-dollar fund-raising events, Trump’s operation has continued to raise money at a brisk clip.

The campaign and committee said they had raised more than $63 million in March, a month that saw much of the country retreat into quarantine as part of a nationwide effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and had a combined $240 million in cash on hand. The two groups also said they had raised more than $677 million in total over the reelection cycle, noting that was $270 million more than President Obama’s reelection campaign had raised at the same point in the 2012 campaign cycle.