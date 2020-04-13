Trump reelection efforts raise $212 million for first quarter of 2020

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee said Monday they had raised $212 million in the first three months of 2020, a signal that despite a global pandemic that has put a halt on high-dollar fund-raising events, Trump’s operation has continued to raise money at a brisk clip.
The campaign and committee said they had raised more than $63 million in March, a month that saw much of the country retreat into quarantine as part of a nationwide effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, and had a combined $240 million in cash on hand. The two groups also said they had raised more than $677 million in total over the reelection cycle, noting that was $270 million more than President Obama’s reelection campaign had raised at the same point in the 2012 campaign cycle.
The strong quarter served as the latest reminder of the cash advantage that the incumbent president has over former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.
NEW YORK TIMES