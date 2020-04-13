Why Biden’s polling lead vs. Trump isn’t as solid as it looks

At the moment, a reasonable estimate is that Biden is performing 4 or 5 points worse among likely voters in the critical states than he is among registered voters nationwide. As a result, he holds only a narrow and tenuous edge in the race for the Electoral College, if he holds one at all.

If anyone holds the early edge, it is Biden. He leads by an average of 6 points in national live-interview polls of registered voters. But the election will be decided by voters in the battleground states, not registered voters nationwide, and there the story is not nearly so clear or rosy for Biden.

President Trump and Joe Biden begin the general election campaign locked in a highly competitive contest that remains fought along the lines of the 2016 presidential election, according to national and battleground state polls.

Advertisement

Even under ordinary circumstances, with seven months to go until the election, there would be plenty of time for the race to change. This cycle, the country also faces a pandemic and a severe economic downturn with the potential to upend the race.

The president begins the campaign with strong support from the white working class who powered his upset win four years ago. He leads among white voters without a college degree, 61 percent to 32 0ercent, in an average of live-interview polls conducted since March 15, matching or perhaps even exceeding his margin over Hillary Clinton in methodologically similar polls conducted late in the 2016 campaign.

The results suggest that Biden, despite his reputed appeal to blue-collar workers, has made little to no progress in winning back the white voters without a college degree who supported Barack Obama in 2012 but swung to Trump in 2016.

Biden counters with a wide lead among white voters with a college degree, who support him by a similar or greater margin than they did Clinton four years ago. Overall, he leads, 55 percent-40 percent, among that group of registered voters in an average of recent surveys.

Advertisement

Biden also holds the expected wide advantage among nonwhite voters, though here there is consistent evidence of a small yet discernible shift in the president’s direction, including in the large series of New York Times/Siena College polls from last November. Trump, in contrast, seems to do a tick worse among white voters than he did four years ago, whether because of a slight decrease in his standing among college-educated white voters or the growing share of white voters who possess a four-year degree.

As a result, Trump appears to retain his relative advantage in the disproportionately white working-class battleground states that decided the 2016 presidential election. Biden leads in polls of registered voters in these states, but by a narrower margin than he leads nationwide. It raises the possibility that Democrats could win the most votes and lose the White House for the third time in six presidential elections.

Wisconsin, the tipping-point state in 2016, has backed Biden by just over 1 percentage point in an average of seven live-interview surveys conducted so far this year, compared with a 6-point Biden lead in national surveys over the same period.

Trump’s relative advantage in the Electoral College, though persistent so far, is not unshakable. To this point, his apparent strength in Wisconsin has tended to expand his Electoral College advantage. But a fairly modest shift in that state or another could expand or contract it.

Advertisement

Arizona and Florida are two possible candidates. White voters without a degree represent a smaller share of the electorate in those states than they do in the Midwest. Arizona polls in particular give Democrats some cause for hope: Biden has led live-interview polls by 4 points in Arizona. A breakthrough by Democrats in Arizona would essentially cancel out their weakness in Wisconsin. It would make Pennsylvania, where Biden leads by about 2 points, the pivotal state on the electoral map.

One reason for Biden’s strength in Arizona and Florida might be older voters, who represent an above-average share of white voters in the two states. On average, Biden leads among voters over age 65 by a margin of 53 percent to 44 percent nationwide, including a lead in every live-interview national poll reporting a result for the group. It is a substantial improvement over Clinton’s 6-point deficit among the group in preelection polls in 2016.

This cycle, the coronavirus pandemic raises additional questions about the eventual turnout, particularly if it leads to widespread voting by mail. But no matter the method, Democrats typically find themselves at a turnout disadvantage, and it is doubtful that Biden will maintain the whole of his current polling advantage among likely voters. Even when Democrats benefited from a surge in turnout in well-educated suburbs during the 2018 midterm elections, Republicans fared better among likely voters than among registered voters.

Advertisement

Together, Trump’s relative advantage of 1 to 2 points among likely voters compared with registered voters — and his relative advantage of 3 and even 4 points in the tipping-point states — means that the typical national poll of registered voters is probably around 4 or 5 points worse for Trump than his standing among likely voters in the most pivotal states. Biden’s already narrow polling lead in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona might be vanishingly small after a likely voter screen.