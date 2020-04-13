‘Worst is over,’ Cuomo says as states snub Trump on restarting economy

The governors from New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island said they would begin to draw up a plan for when to reopen businesses and schools and how quickly to allow people to return to work safely, although the timeline for such a plan remained unclear.

With the number of new deaths and rate of hospitalizations falling in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday “the worst is over” in the coronavirus pandemic, and he announced an alliance with six other Northeastern governors to explore how to eventually lift restrictions — a move that appeared to be an implicit rebuke to President Trump.

The joint effort was the first of two announced Monday: The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington, three Western states that were among those that felt the effects of the virus before it spread rapidly in the Northeast, announced a similar pact. All but one of the 10 governors on the two coasts are Democrats.

The focus on reopening the economy came even as the death toll in New York state surpassed 10,000 people, but other indicators continued to plateau or decline slightly, leading Cuomo to declare that the worst of the outbreak may have passed.

Nearly 19,000 people remain hospitalized in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, but the rate of hospitalizations has slowed markedly over the last week, and the 671 deaths announced Monday marked the lowest one-day death toll in a week.

New York Times

CIA warns against unproven treatment touted by Trump

The CIA has privately advised its workforce that taking an antimalarial drug touted by President Trump and some of his supporters as a promising treatment for the coronavirus has potentially dangerous side effects, including sudden death.

The warning, featured on a website for CIA employees with questions related to the spread of the coronavirus, came in late March after public discussion — and promotion by the president — that hydroxychloroquine, administered in concert with the antibiotic azithromycin, might prove effective against COVID-19.

The politically charged debate over hydroxychloroquine — medical specialists say there’s still no conclusive evidence that it does what Trump has suggested — underscores a recurring phenomenon in this administration, in which the president stakes out a very public, sometimes controversial position on a subject only to have agencies within the government chart a different, more cautious approach.

A CIA spokesman declined to comment about internal workforce communications. The advice was posted as a response after an employee asked whether the employee should take the drug without a prescription.

Washington Post

The East Coast, always in the spotlight, owes debt to West

LOS ANGELES — California, Oregon, and Washington have more ventilators than they can use. As the nation struggles to scrounge up the lifesaving machines for hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients, these three Western states recently shipped 1,000 spares to New York and other besieged neighbors to the East.

“All NYC needs is love . . . From CA,” a worker scrawled in Magic Marker on a ventilator shipping box, shown in a video posted on Twitter by the governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

The ongoing effort of three West Coast states to come to the aid of more hard-hit parts of the nation has emerged as the most powerful indication to date that the early intervention of West Coast governors and mayors might have mitigated, at least for now, the medical catastrophe that has befallen New York and parts of the Midwest and South.

Their aggressive imposition of stay-at-home orders has stood in contrast to the relatively slower actions in New York and elsewhere, and drawn widespread praise from epidemiologists. As of Saturday afternoon, there had been 8,627 COVID-19 related deaths in New York, compared with 598 in California, 483 in Washington and 48 in Oregon. New York had 44 deaths per 100,000 people. California had two.

New York Times

ACLU: Feds ‘slow walking’ inmate release at prison

WASHINGTON — Prisoner rights advocates accused the federal Bureau of Prisons of “slow walking’’ the release of inmates at a Louisiana lockup where the coronavirus has killed six prisoners and infected dozens of others.

The American Civil Liberties Union urged a federal judge on Monday to release hundreds of vulnerable inmates at FCC Oakdale to home confinement, calling the rural facility a tinderbox “ready to explode.”

Jail officials deemed several dozen prisoners “potentially eligible’’ for release. But the ACLU described the government’s plan as “far too little, far too late.”

As of Sunday night, 38 inmates and 17 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Louisiana prison. There have been six deaths there since March 21.

“The prison has apparently succeeded in releasing no one except to hospitals and mortuaries,” the nonprofit argued in new court filings.

The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It previously has said its case managers are “urgently reviewing all inmates to determine which ones” are eligible for home confinement.

Associated Press