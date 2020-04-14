EPA won’t tighten pollution rule despite evidence of link between soot, COVID-19

“We believe the current standard is protective of public health,” Wheeler said in a telephone call with reporters Tuesday morning. “Through the five-year review process we’ve identified a lot of uncertainties. Through those uncertainties we’ve identified that the current standard does not need to be changed.”

Andrew R. Wheeler, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said it will not impose stricter controls on the tiny, lung-damaging industrial particles, known as PM 2.5, a regulatory action that has been in the works for months. The scientific evidence, he said, was insufficient to merit tightening the current emissions standard.

WASHINGTON — Disregarding an emerging scientific link between dirty air and COVID-19 death rates, the Trump administration declined Tuesday to tighten a regulation on industrial soot emissions that came up for review ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The published proposal says Wheeler places “little weight on quantitative estimates” of the mortality risk associated with fine soot pollution.

The decision brought praise from Republican lawmakers and oil companies and manufacturers, which had said a tighter regulation on smokestack emissions of fine soot would harm their economic viability, even before the health crisis cratered the economy.

“The certainty of holding these standards steady allows businesses in Oklahoma to plan, comply and hopefully, grow after this incredibly difficult economic period,” said Kenneth Wagner, energy secretary of Oklahoma, a major oil- and gas-producing state that has long pushed for looser environmental rules.

But public health experts say the move defies scientific research, including ny the EPA’s own experts, which indicates that PM 2.5 pollution contributes to tens of thousands of premature deaths annually and that even a slight tightening of controls on fine soot could save thousands of American lives.

Last week, researchers at Harvard released the first nationwide study linking long-term exposure to PM 2.5 and COVID-19 death rates. It found that a person living for decades in a county with high levels of fine particulate matter is 15 percent more likely to die from the coronavirus than someone in a region with one unit less of the fine particulate pollution.

Advertisement

“The timing of this is unbelievable,” said Richard Lazarus, professor of environmental law at Harvard. “There’s this big study that just came out linking this pollutant to COVID. This seems like a colossal mistake on the administration’s part.”

Paul Billings, a senior vice president of the American Lung Association, noted the Harvard study came on top of other reports that linked the pollutant to premature deaths. “This is an affirmation of a standard that already does not provide adequate safeguards to public health,” he said.

Because the Harvard study was published only last week, after White House lawyers had largely completed a lengthy review of the proposed rule, Wheeler said its findings were not included in the EPA’s legal rationale. “It has not been yet been peer-reviewed or fully vetted,” Wheeler said. He added, “We think the information is interesting, and we want to know more about it.” But he also took aim at its authors, some of whom have publicly criticized the Trump administration.

Lazarus said he expected the EPA would ultimately be legally forced to incorporate the findings of the study into the rationale for the rule before it is made final, probably later this year. “It will eventually be part of the legal record,” he said. “Historically, Harvard’s public health studies have been central to EPA public health rules.”

Advertisement

The proposed rule, open to public comment for 60 days, retains a 2012 standard. That rule limited the pollution of industrial fine soot particles — each about 1/30th the width of a human hair but associated with heart attacks, strokes and premature deaths — to 12 micrograms per cubic meter. The EPA is required every five years to review the latest science and update that standard. When EPA scientists conducted that review, many concluded that at about 9 micrograms per cubic meter, more than 10,000 American lives could be saved a year.

In a draft scientific assessment of the risks associated with keeping or strengthening the rule, EPA scientists estimated the current standard is “associated with 45,000 deaths” annually. They wrote that if the rule is tightened to 9 micrograms per cubic meter, deaths would fall about 27 percent, or 12,150 people a year.

After the publication of that report, industries including oil and coal companies, automakers, and chemical manufacturers urged the Trump administration to disregard the findings and not tighten the rule.

In a November public comment submitted by 13 industry groups, they wrote that “significant uncertainty remains about the relationship between exposure to PM 2.5 and adverse effects on public health.”