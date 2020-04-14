The Latest: 2 large drug companies work together on vaccine

The numbers brought into clearer focus the staggering toll the virus has already taken on the largest city in the United States, where deserted streets are haunted by the near-constant howl of ambulance sirens.

The new figures, released by the city’s Health Department, drove up the number of people killed in New York City to more than 10,000 and appeared to increase the overall United States fatality rate by 17 percent, to more than 26,000.

New York City, already an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, sharply increased its death toll by more than 3,700 on Tuesday, after officials said they were now including people who had never tested positive for the virus but were presumed to have died because of it.

Far more people have died in New York City on a per-capita basis than in Italy, the European country with the most deaths.

New York Times

Newsom: When Calif. reopens, it’ll be different

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions in the nation’s most populous state, asking more questions than answering them as he seeks to temper the expectations of a restless, isolating public.

Newsom said he won’t loosen the state’s mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline.’’ And he says the state will need more testing, treatments, and the ability for businesses, schools, and child-care facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.

But he cautioned that when things reopen, they won’t be the same. Restaurants will have fewer tables and waiters will wear gloves and masks. Thermometers will be common in public spaces, as will masks and other protective gear. Schools could stagger arrival times of students to enforce physical distancing.

And large gatherings — like sporting events, concerts, and fairs — are “not in the cards,’’ he said. “This is not about going back to where we were before. It’s about going forward in ways that are healthy for all of us. But it won’t look the same,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health.

Newsom said that ICU hospitalizations were mostly flat, declining 0.1 percent on Monday. But the state reported 71 deaths, the highest single day total since the outbreak began.

California has been under a mandatory, stay-at-home order since March 19. But the virus has been disrupting the state since January, when people from all over the world were first sent to quarantine at California military bases.

In February, California had the first confirmed case in the country of someone who had not traveled internationally or been in contact with someone who had, an unofficial announcement that the outbreak had reached US soil.

Associated Press

CDC data says Americans good at following guidelines

Americans, it turns out, are excellent at following social-distance and stay-at-home orders.

It’s an unexpected finding. When the coronavirus outbreak picked up steam in Wuhan in January, the Chinese government cracked down, forcing residents to stay in their homes. At the time, it was hard to envision independence-loving Americans would ever agree to behave with similar compliance. Skeptics said it would never happen.

They were wrong.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Americans responded quickly and thoroughly to directions from federal, state, and local leaders, doing everything from carefully washing their hands, cleaning high-touch areas, avoiding the workplace and, in many cases, giving up much-needed income to stay at home.

Those measures now appear to be paying off by slowing the spread of the disease. Some early models of the US outbreak suggested that up to 2 million Americans could die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The success of social distancing cut those estimates repeatedly, with models now suggesting fewer than 70,000 Americans will die.

“That’s remarkable,’’ said CDC director Robert Redfield. “The American public listened to that message: Protect the vulnerable.’’

The models underestimated the extent to which Americans would embrace the recommendations and engage in social distancing, Redfield said in an interview last week. Original estimates for compliance were put at around 5 percent, but in the end, “compliance to the message has been in excess of 90 percent,” Redield said.

Bloomberg NEWS

Practice of social distancing may run through 2022

People around the world might need to practice some level of social distancing intermittently through 2022 to stop COVID-19 from surging anew and overwhelming hospital systems, a group of Harvard disease researchers said Tuesday.

Lifting social-distancing measures all at once could risk simply delaying the epidemic’s peak and potentially making it more severe, the scientists warned in an article published Tuesday in the journal Science.

The course of the pandemic will depend on questions not yet answered: Will the virus’s spread change with the seasons? What immunity will people have after they’re infected? And does exposure to coronaviruses that cause mild illnesses confer any protection against the pathogen that causes COVID-19?

Those questions are being weighed by government leaders who have seen economies around the globe come to a standstill because of the social-distancing measures. With millions of people out of work and staying home, pressure is growing to loosen restrictions in the United States and elsewhere. Doing so, experts have said, will depend on having in place measures to control the disease, such as widespread testing.

The Harvard researchers used computer models to simulate how the pandemic might play out. One possibility is that strict social distancing followed by intensive public-health detective work could chase down and eradicate the virus. That’s what happened with SARS-CoV-1, which caused a 2003 outbreak. But with confirmed cases of the new pathogen approaching 2 million globally, that outcome is seen as increasingly unlikely, the researchers wrote.

Bloomberg NEWS

Some medical ship staff removed after positive tests

LOS ANGELES — The Navy has removed 126 medical staff members from its hospital ship docked off Los Angeles after seven of them tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Tuesday.

The personnel from the USNS Mercy were taken to a nearby base and remain under quarantine. None so far has needed hospitalization, said Lieutenant Rochelle Rieger of the 3rd Fleet.

It’s unclear where or how the sailors became infected, Rieger said.

The ship left San Diego on March 23 when all were screened before they boarded, Rieger said. It arrived to Los Angeles four days later to provide relief to the city amid the pandemic by accepting patients from hospitals who were not infected with the virus.

None of the more than 1,000 personnel aboard were allowed to leave the ship once it departed San Diego.

Associated Press

Florida judge makes a plea for courtroom decorum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom: Get out of bed and put on some clothes!

Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets reported.

“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey said in the letter. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.”

Bailey isn’t making any exceptions for lawyers lounging in the Florida sunshine, either.

‘‘Putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit,” he wrote.

Since courthouses shut down on March 16 to help slow the coronavirus pandemic, Broward County’s judicial system has held about 1,200 Zoom meetings involving some 14,000 participants, WPLG-TV reported.

Associated Press