College Board cancels June SAT tests and floats an ‘unlikely’ scenario: college admission exams at home

The public health crisis that shuttered schools from coast to coast in March has taken an extraordinary toll on the education system, including admission testing for 11th-grade students who are thinking about college.

Now comes what the testing organization calls an ‘‘unlikely’’ scenario: the prospect that the high-stakes SAT could be administered online, and at home, this fall.

The spring wave of SAT cancellations continued Wednesday as the College Board announced it will scrap a national session of the college admission test on June 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Without venues for students to gather en masse under the eyes of testing proctors, the College Board this spring has canceled SAT sessions for an estimated 1 million high school juniors who would have been taking it for the first time.

Significant disruptions have also hit the rival ACT test. The next ACT national session is scheduled for June 13, but whether it will proceed remains unclear.

College Board officials said they want to alleviate student anxieties.

College Board chief executive David Coleman said the College Board will expand normal testing in the fall, if the public health emergency eases and schools reopen. That includes a new Saturday session in September as well as more school-day testing in states and districts that have contracts with the College Board.

But to launch an at-home version of the multiple-choice SAT would set a major precedent, raising huge questions about test security and access to computers and the Internet for students from low-income families. The test takes three hours, not counting breaks or the optional 50-minute essay. It covers math and evidence-based reading and writing, yielding scores of up to 1600. Testing centers use rigorous protocols to deter cheating. Students are not allowed to access cellphones, for instance, and they must bring photo identification to enter a national testing site.