Giuliani associates’ trial delayed

NEW YORK — A trial for two associates of Rudy Giuliani charged with using foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions to US politicians to influence policy was postponed Wednesday to February 2021.

The men — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — pleaded not guilty after their October arrests and are free on bail.

US District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan moved the new trial date from Oct. 5 to Feb. 1 after prosecutors in a letter to the judge cited “disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’’ and said defense lawyers joined in the request.