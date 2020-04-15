New York orders residents to wear masks in public

“Stopping the spread is everything,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing in Albany. “How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?”

The order will take effect Saturday and will apply to people who cannot keep 6 feet apart from others in public settings, such as on a bus or subway, a crowded sidewalk, or inside a grocery store.

Imposing a stricter measure to control the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he would start requiring people in New York to wear masks or face coverings in public whenever social distancing was not possible.

The new requirements are bound to make face coverings an inescapable and perhaps jarring sight in New York City for the foreseeable future. They could also introduce a level of mutual obligation and civic duty about wearing masks in public that is more firmly established in Asia than in the West.

Cuomo said local governments would enforce the order, but he noted that the failure to wear a face covering would not lead to people being ordered out of public transit. He said the state would consider issuing civil penalties to people who failed to abide by the order, but not criminal penalties.

“You’re not going to go to jail for not wearing a mask,” he said.

New York and New Jersey are the only states to have issued broad orders mandating face coverings in most public settings, according to the National Governors Association.

Nonbinding guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage people to wear face coverings in settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cuomo said the new measures were necessary as the state continued to rein in the spread of the virus: On Tuesday, a key indicator involving the number of virus patients in hospitals improved for the first time.

“All people in public must have a mask or nose covering, mouth and nose covering, and they must wear it in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing,” Cuomo said.

The governor said a mask was not necessary if, for example, a person was walking down an empty street. But, he said, “You’re now at an intersection and there are people at the intersection and you’re going to be in proximity to other people? Put the mask on.”

New York Times

California will give each illegal immigrant $500

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will give cash payments to immigrants living in the country illegally, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak.

California has an estimated 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally. They are not eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which gives cash payments to most Americans plus boosts unemployment benefits by $600 per week.

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for people that are in fear of deportations that are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom, who noted 10 percent of the state’s workforce are immigrants living in the country illegally who paid more than $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.

Taxpayers are kicking in $75 million for the money, while a group of charities has committed to raise another $50 million for a total of $125 million. A group of charities has already donated $5.5 million for the fund, including the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and an anonymous donor.

Newsom said the money will not be distributed based on income. ‘‘Their personal information will not be required” to get the support, he said.

California has been the most aggressive state in the nation when it comes to giving benefits to immigrants living in the country illegally. Last year, it became the first state to give taxpayer-funded health benefits to low-income adults 25 and younger living in the country illegally. This year, Newsom had proposed expanding those benefits to seniors 65 and older.

Associated Press

Woman in medically-induced coma gives birth to girl

When Angela Primachenko awoke April 6 from a week-long, medically induced coma, she was disoriented because of all of the medications in her body.

She had also lost her pregnant belly and gained a newborn daughter, while doctors kept her unconscious so that her body could fight a severe case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

‘‘I just woke up and all of a sudden I didn’t have my belly anymore,’’ she told NBC’s ‘‘Today’’ show from her home in Vancouver, Wash. ‘‘It was just extremely mind-blowing.’’

On March 22, Primachenko had a runny nose and suspected she was suffering from spring allergies. Two days later, the 27-year-old had developed a fever — a dangerous condition for a woman 33 weeks pregnant. She went to the hospital where she worked as a respiratory therapist to be tested for the coronavirus.

‘‘I was taking precautions. I didn’t go to work because I am pregnant,’’ Primachenko told ‘‘Today.’’ ‘‘I don’t know where I caught it, I don’t know where it happened, but somehow I just ended up coming to the hospital and just getting sicker fand sicker.’’

She tested positive for the virus on March 26, and her health rapidly deteriorated. Two days later, she was struggling to breathe normally. On March 29, her doctors put her into the medically induced coma so that her body could focus on overcoming the infection.

On April 1, while Primachenko was still unconscious and fighting the virus, doctors induced labor and delivered her daughter Ava.

Washington Post

A new accolade for Fauci: plush doll in his likeness

SIMSBURY, Conn. — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist is getting a plush doll made in his likeness.

Simsbury-based New England Toy, which makes custom plush bears and other toys, has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has often appeared with President Trump at media briefings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The doll sells for $25; the firm says $5 from each sale will go to a COVID-19 charity.

Company founder Josh Livingston told The Hartford Courant he sees Dr. Fauci as a hero.

“I’m very inspired by him,” he said. “I just love his no-nonsense approach and how he speaks the truth, whether it’s something you want to hear or you don’t.’’

Fauci’s face also appears on a boblehead and on socks. And a Rochester, N.Y., shop is selling doughnuts with his face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

Associated Press