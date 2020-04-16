fb-pixel

Navy May Reinstate Fired Captain to Command of Roosevelt

By Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt and Thomas Gibbons-Neff The New York Times Company,April 16, 2020, 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — The Navy is looking into whether it can reinstate Captain Brett E. Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt after he pleaded for more help fighting a novel coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, Defense Department officials said Wednesday.

Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, has indicated that he may reinstate Crozier, who is viewed as a hero by his crew for putting their lives above his career, officials said.

“No final decisions have been made,” Commander Nate Christensen, a spokesman for the admiral, said Wednesday. Christensen added that Gilday was reviewing the findings of a preliminary investigation into the events surrounding Crozier’s removal.

Advertisement

Crozier, who is in isolation on Guam with coronavirus, was removed from command on April 2 by Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary at the time.

The decision drew outrage among the carrier’s crew and across the country and eventually led to Modly’s resignation.

NEW YORK TIMES