Navy May Reinstate Fired Captain to Command of Roosevelt

WASHINGTON — The Navy is looking into whether it can reinstate Captain Brett E. Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt after he pleaded for more help fighting a novel coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, Defense Department officials said Wednesday.

Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, has indicated that he may reinstate Crozier, who is viewed as a hero by his crew for putting their lives above his career, officials said.

“No final decisions have been made,” Commander Nate Christensen, a spokesman for the admiral, said Wednesday. Christensen added that Gilday was reviewing the findings of a preliminary investigation into the events surrounding Crozier’s removal.