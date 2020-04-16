Opponents of Stay-at-Home Orders Organize Protests at State Capitols

In several states, protesters have taken to the streets to urge governors to reopen businesses and relax strict rules that health officials have said are necessary to save lives.

In Michigan, thousands of demonstrators in cars jammed the streets around the state Capitol in Lansing in protest of restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In Frankfort, Ky., dozens of people shouted through a Capitol building window, nearly drowning out Governor Andy Beshear as he provided a virus update at a news conference. And in Raleigh, N.C., at least one person was arrested during a protest that drew more than 100 people in opposition to a stay-at-home rule, The News & Observer reported.

Advertisement

Future protests of stay-at-home limits have been announced in other states, including Texas and Oregon, as the economic and health effects of the coronavirus mount in the United States.

“You have to disobey,” Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates smaller government, said after that state’s governor announced he would extend a stay-at-home order until the end of April. Idaho has recently seen growing discord over government mandates.

“You have to do what’s best for your business,” added Hoffman, who said a rally would take place at the state Capitol on Friday. “You have to do what’s best for your employees and your customers. You have to do what’s best for your livelihood, for your families.”

And in Austin, Texas, a host of Infowars, a website that frequently shares conspiracy theories, announced an event on Saturday at the state Capitol that he has called the “You Can’t Close America Rally.”

Tyler Miller, 39, an engineering technician in Bremerton, Wash., has organized a rally at the state Capitol in Olympia this weekend after growing frustrated with limitations on gatherings and travel. Miller said in an interview that he believed that Americans should take the virus seriously, noting that even as he wrote to Governor Jay Inslee to complain about the restrictions, he had self-quarantined at home after experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

Advertisement

“I want the governor to say that these are strongly encouraged practices, but that people have the right to gather,” Miller said. If the state-mandated rules were to be revised, he said, he would call off the rally. “I want people to be as safe as possible, but I also want their liberties to be respected in the process.”

Miller said he had not spoken to organizers of protests in other states.

At the rally in Michigan on Wednesday, which drew the largest crowd of any protest so far, demonstrators accused Governor Gretchen Whitmer of going too far with her restrictions on everyday activities. Whitmer’s orders are among the strictest in the nation, barring residents from crossing the street to visit neighbors or driving to see friends.

At the state Capitol, the sound of car horns filled the air and signs and banners proclaimed “Live Free or Die,” “Make Michigan Work Again,” and “We Deem Our Governor Non-Essential.”

Denny Bradley, 33, told The Detroit News that he was the sole breadwinner for his family and that his employer, an auto supplier, had been shut down for three weeks. He carried a sign that read “I want to work.”

For miles, thousands of drivers clogged the streets demanding Whitmer ease restrictions and allow them back to work. They filled downtown Lansing, Mich., with an cacophony of honking. They blared patriotic songs from car radios, waving all sorts of flags from the windows — President Trump flags, American flags, and the occasional Confederate flag.

Advertisement

Whitmer responded to the demonstration during her Wednesday news conference, saying she was disappointed in the mostly mask-less protesters outside. She added that the protesters might have just made the situation worse in a state with more than 28,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the third-worst in the nation. The protest, she said, ‘‘endangered people’s lives.’’

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.