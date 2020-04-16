Tracking Trump’s Promises on Responding to the Virus

What was said: At the March 13 briefing, Trump said, “We’ve been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in the critical locations identified by public health professionals. The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car.”

President Trump has made many promises about responding to the coronavirus crisis. But in the month since he declared a national emergency and as he encourages steps toward reopening the economy, many of them remain unfulfilled or works in progress. Here’s an assessment of how Trump’s promises stack up.

Current status: A month later, the companies that initially participated in those efforts have opened a combined eight testing locations out of thousands of stores nationwide. Most are also only available to high-risk populations like medical workers, health care workers, and seniors.

What was said: “Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”

Current status: Google’s coronavirus website does not have the features Trump listed. It is informational, with overviews of symptoms and treatments and links to health websites.

Verily, a company affiliated with Google, did develop a website more in line with Trump’s description. But its screening tool is available only in select locations in California and Pennsylvania, not nationwide.

Ventilators and masks

Health care workers have warned about shortages of essential medical devices. In response, Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act and signed contracts with manufacturers to meet those needs, but delivery of these supplies may not arrive in time to meet the current demand.

What was said: “Within the next 100 days, we will either make or get, in some form, over 100,000 additional units” of ventilators.

Current status: According to deadlines set in federal government contracts, which were announced this week, General Motors, Philips, Medtronic, General Electric, Vyaire, Hamilton, Zoll, Hill-Rom, and ResMed will provide about 68,700 ventilators to the strategic national stockpile before Trump’s 100-day timeline. The companies will add another 68,800 by the end of the year.

By May 8 the companies are scheduled to supply about 6,190 ventilators.

What was said: On April 8, Trump said, “I ordered 500 million masks — 500 N95s and others — and surgical. But we ordered 500 million masks: 300 and 200. And they’re going to be here very shortly.”

Current status: Many of these N95 masks will not be delivered for months. A spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Department said the agency would purchase about 600 million N95 masks f over the next 18 months.

Monitoring the spread

What was said: On March 26 Trump said, “We will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high risk, medium risk or low risk.”

Current status: The New York Times was unable to locate publicly accessible guidelines for categorizing counties or a risk assessment that matches Trump’s description. County-level data does not appear to be available on the website of the Centers for Disease Control, the agency that reports on the virus’s spread.

In the proposed guidance for reopening that the White House made public on Thursday, the administration stated that governors could implement plans to reopen their economies on a statewide or county-by-county approach, at their discretion. The plan provided no additional detail.

What was said: On March 27 Trump said, “Widespread surveillance testing will allow us to monitor the spread of the virus, and we’re doing that quite accurately.”

Current status: The CDC has had trouble establishing a surveillance system that could provide the government with information to guide whether to allow more people back to work and school in different parts of the country. Using a network of health care providers around the country, it began posting weekly updates in April.