White House offers guidance to the states on getting back to normal

“We’re starting our life again,” Trump said during his daily press briefing. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social-distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

And they largely reinforce the plans already under development by governors, who have the primary responsibility for public health in their states.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press. “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”

The guidelines mark a nearly complete retreat from Trump’s claim earlier this week that he had total authority to order states to reopen the US economy, which has practically collapsed since Americans began isolating themselves last month to avoid infection. Trump’s assertion triggered a sharp backlash from governors who said he was overstepping his constitutional powers.

The guidelines, distributed to governors on Thursday, were published under the headline “Opening Up America Again.” They follow concerns that were voiced by Trump about the need to get more people back to work and back to shopping as millions of Americans lose their jobs.

A look at the guidelines:

■ Before phase one: What states or regions must do before proceeding to a phased opening of their economies:

Among the boxes that must be checked are a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period and a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers. Other criteria include a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period and hospitals having enough protective gear for their workers and enough beds, ventilators, and other needed supplies to treat all patients.

■ Phase one: The guidance affects employers differently. For example, schools and organized youth activities that are currently closed, such as day are, should remain closed. The guidance also says that bars should remain closed. However, larger venues such as movie theaters, churches, ballparks, and sporting arenas can operate but under strict distancing protocols.

Also under phase one, vulnerable individuals such as elderly people and those with underlying health conditions should continue to shelter in place. Individuals who do go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don’t provide appropriate physical distancing. Trade shows and receptions are cited as examples.

The guidelines also recommend minimizing nonessential travel during phase one.

■ Phase two: The guidelines say nonessential travel can resume, but all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place.

When people go out in public, they should avoid social settings with more than 50 people when appropriate physical distancing is not practical.

In phase two, employers are asked to continue to encourage teleworking when possible and to close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate — or they should enforce “moderate social distancing protocols.”

Schools and day care can reopen. Bars may open but should leave less room for people to stand around.

■ Phase three: In this phase, vulnerable individuals can resume going out in public but should practice physical distancing. Visits to senior care centers and hospitals can also resume, though those who interact with residents and patients must remain diligent about following good hygiene practices, namely washing their hands frequently.

Low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.

Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.

There is no set timeline for moving through each of the three phases.

Deborah Birx, one of the top public health experts on the White House coronavirus task force, said state leaders will have leeway to decide how quickly to proceed.

“We did not put a timeline on any of the phases,” Birx said. “We want the governors, with the data that they have community by community, to be setting up those timelines.”

Material from Bloomberg news was used in this report.