For the record

■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story about jobless claims in Friday’s Business section misstated the status of a government loan request by Puritan Fish Co. The company’s loan application had been approved by its bank but had not been processed by the Small Business Administration, which subsequently said the program was out of funds. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.