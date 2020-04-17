Judge denies Stone’s request for new trial

The assumption that the forewoman could not fairly consider the evidence against Stone based on her views about Trump ‘‘is not supported by any facts or data and it is contrary to controlling legal precedent,’’ Jackson wrote in an 81-page opinion. The judge called Stone’s motion ‘‘a tower of indignation’’ with ‘‘little of substance holding it up.’’

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that although the juror might have expressed strong opinions about Trump on social media, she did not lie in answering a questionnaire probing potential jurors for bias or have a prejudicial view of Stone.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday rejected Roger Stone’s demand for a new trial, ruling in a blistering opinion that the jury forewoman in Stone’s trial was not biased against President Trump’s longtime political confidant.

‘‘While the social media communications may suggest that the juror has strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters,’’ Jackson wrote.

She also took Stone’s lawyers to task for not doing basic research on the juror before she was allowed to join the panel.

‘‘The information in the motion could have easily been found with the exercise of due diligence: by posing a few pointed follow-up questions in person, or by using the same search engines that quickly brought the public social media posts to light the day the juror identified herself to the rest of the world,’’ Jackson wrote. ‘‘The evidence the defense claims was critical was never ‘concealed’ — it was a few clicks of a mouse away.’’

The ruling came months after Trump issued public statements stoking controversy over Stone’s case by attacking the integrity of the judge, jurors, federal prosecutors, and the judicial system. The attacks were punctuated by the president’s blasting of the forewoman and Jackson as biased before and during a February hearing — despite warnings by Attorney General William Barr to stop tweeting about Justice Department criminal cases.

