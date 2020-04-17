New York face-covering rule on; stay-home order extended

By April 27, Abbott said it is possible that he will announce the reopening of large venues like restaurants and movie theaters, provided they can adhere to certain social distancing protocols.

Schools, however, will remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is encouraging retailers to start operating next Friday as ‘‘retail to go,’’ in which customers would order ahead of time and pick up items curbside. State parks will reopen Monday, but visitors will be required to wear face coverings, he said. Restrictions on non-coronavirus-related surgeries and procedures will also be loosened.

The state is under a stay-at-home order that expires April 30, but Abbott said that could be lifted when the state announces more easing of restrictions April 27.

Elsewhere Friday, the governor of Mississippi pleaded with his state’s residents Friday to have more patience with stay-at-home and business closure policies, at a time when leaders of many states are struggling to balance the restrictions with fierce calls to restart the economy.

‘‘I have to ask you for one more week. One more week of vigilance. One more week of sheltering in place,’’ said Governor Tate Reeves, according to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger. ‘‘We need one more week to break the back of our enemy.’’

But Reeves also reminded his state of his desire to end restrictions as the crushing economic loss during the pandemic further snowballs. The state has experienced a 14,000 percent spike in lost jobs, he said Thursday on Twitter.

‘‘This is insane — the bleeding has to stop. Lives depend on this as well. Please pray for wisdom as we consider all options,’’ he said. ‘‘Our people can’t take much more.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Fla. governor OKs opening some beaches, parks

Florida’s governor on Friday gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely, and north Florida beaches became among the first to allow people to return since closures because of the coronavirus.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing.

The beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted to social media. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still practice social distancing.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Four workers from Ga. poultry processing plant die

Four employees of a major poultry producer’s operations in rural southwest Georgia have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Friday.

Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said three of the employees worked at the company’s chicken processing plant in Camilla, while the fourth person worked in a supporting job outside the plant. He declined to say how many workers there have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

American workers who process the nation’s meat have proven especially susceptible to the new virus, as they work shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines. Several US plants have closed because of outbreaks, including a large plant owned by Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, S.D., that produced roughly 5 percent of US pork before it was shut down after more than 500 workers became infected.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Holocaust survivor succumbs to virus in N.J.

If Margit Buchhalter Feldman had not lied about her age to the Nazis, the 15-year-old would have been murdered with her family at Auschwitz.

In fear of joining her parents and nearly 70 family members who died in the gas chambers, Feldman, a Hungarian teen known only to the Nazis by the ‘‘A23029’’ tattoo on her left arm, told them she was 18 and was assigned to forced labor. After she was liberated in 1945, Feldman, who could still picture ‘‘big heaps and mounds of dead bodies laying all around,’’ moved to the United States, where the Holocaust survivor made a life of her own in New Jersey. Years later, she eventually turned to teaching young people about the millions who died during the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Feldman, who dedicated her life to educating children about the Holocaust, died of complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday, one day before the 75th anniversary of her liberation.

WASHINGTON POST

Celeb TV doctors undermine infection disease experts

After Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, explained the White House’s new guidelines for states to slowly reopen their economies in a three-phase process, Fox News host Laura Ingraham sought another opinion later in the show.

She turned to Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, television psychologist to the masses.

He acknowledged that the novel coronavirus is killing Americans — more than 33,000 as of early Friday — but also wondered why the economy would shut down over the pandemic but continues to function as people die from lung cancer, car crashes and pool drownings. (Unlike coronavirus, none of the causes of death listed by Dr. Phil are contagious.)

“We don’t shut the country down for that,” said Dr. Phil, after he cited inaccurate statistics on accidental deaths. “Yet we are doing it for this and the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”

The conflicting views, one from the most qualified source available on the topic and the other from a talk-show host with questionable credentials, highlighted again how expert advice on the coronavirus has frequently been undermined by celebrity doctors with little to no infectious disease experience.

Dr. Phil joins another TV doctor, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in questioning the need for a continued shutdown.

During an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Oz, a frequent guest on the network, said the idea of reopening schools was “an appetizing opportunity” in light of an article in a medical journal “arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality.”

Oz, who has advised President Trump, said Thursday that he “misspoke.”

“I’ve realized my comments on risks around schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention,” Oz said in a video released on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “I misspoke.”

WASHINGTON POST