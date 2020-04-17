Trump Foments Anti-Restriction Protests, Alarming Governors

Trump’s tweets were a remarkable example of a president egging on demonstrators. Earlier this week, more than 1,000 protesters organized by conservative groups created a traffic jam on the streets around the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., to complain that the restrictions were bad for small businesses. Other protesters, not in vehicles, waved banners in support of Trump and protested Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been a target of his ire, by chanting, “Lock her up.”

In a series of all-caps tweets, Trump declared “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” — two states whose Democratic governors have imposed social distancing restrictions that have shut down businesses and schools and forced people to remain at home. He also tweeted “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

President Trump on Friday began openly fomenting right-wing protests of social distancing restrictions in states where groups of his conservative supporters have been violating stay-at-home orders, less than a day after announcing guidelines for how governors could decide on an orderly reopening of their communities.

In St. Paul, Minn., a group calling itself “Liberate Minnesota” held a protest Friday in violation of stay-at-home orders in front of the home of Governor Tim Walz. Hundreds showed up, according to news reports. The group’s Facebook page says that “now is the time to demand Governor Walz and our state legislators end this lock down!”

Walz was asked about the tweet at a news conference Friday. “I just don’t have time to figure out why something like that would happen,” he said, adding that he had tried calling both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and had yet to hear back.

“I just have to lead,” said Walz. “If they’re not going to do it, we’re going to do it, and I don’t mean that critically.”

As he spoke, protesters gathered outside his mansion.

Trump’s tweets began just moments after a Fox News report by Mike Tobin, a reporter for the network, about protests in Minnesota and elsewhere. The report featured a protester from Virginia saying “those of us who are healthy and want to get out of our house and do business, we need to get this going again. It’s time.”

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington state, where there was an early outbreak, said the president’s tweets could lead to violence and an increase in infections. “The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly, and that we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted,” Inslee, a Democrat, said in a statement.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Whitmer said she hoped the president’s comments would not incite more protests. “There is a lot of anxiety,” she said. “The most important thing that anyone with a platform can do is try to use that platform to tell people, ‘We are going to get through this.’ ”

“There is no one more eager to start reengaging sectors of our economy than I am,” she added. “We are going to do this safely so we don’t have a second wave.”

And when Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia was asked about the president’s comment at a virus news briefing Friday, he said, “I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars.”

Some states did take some of the nation’s first small steps toward loosening restrictions.

In Florida, GOP Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for municipalities to reopen beaches and parks if they could do so safely.

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott said stores could begin selling curbside, nonessential surgery could resume, and state parks could reopen.

But governors of both parties suggested Friday that they would be cautious in returning to normal, with some of them warning that they can’t do it without help from Washington to expand testing.

“The federal government cannot wipe its hands of this and say, ‘Oh, the states are responsible for testing,’ ” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We cannot do it without federal help.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican ally of Trump’s, said he would listen to medical experts in deciding how to move forward.

“I am not going to do something that I feel in my heart is the wrong thing that’s going to endanger our people,” he said.

On a phone call between Pence and Senate Democrats, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia asked why Trump was trying to incite division in the middle of a pandemic, in reference to Trump’s tweets, according to a person familiar with the call. When Pence said that the administration was working respectfully with governors, Kaine noted that the tweets in question were not respectful.

Pence reportedly responded by saying that the president is an effective communicator and is not going to stop talking to the American people.

The message of support from Trump for foes of state restrictions is radically different from the one he delivered from the White House on Thursday evening. During a briefing for reporters, the president unveiled guidelines that governors could use to decide when it was safe to phase out restrictions to minimize the chance of a resurgence of the dangerous pathogen.

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump said Thursday after telling governors earlier in the day that “you’re going to call your own shots.”

When he was asked about the protesters during Thursday’s briefing, the president expressed sympathy for the plight of people who are affected by the restrictions, saying that “it’s been a tough process for people. You know, I told you this: There’s death and there’s problems in staying at home too. It’s not just, ‘Isn’t it wonderful to stay at home?’ They’re having — they’re suffering.”

But he ducked the question of whether he would urge the protesters to listen to local authorities, adding that “I think they’re listening. I think they listen to me. They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion. And my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors.”

While large majorities of the country — including Republicans — are concerned about the dangers of reopening the country too quickly, that may not be the case for his most fervent supporters.

Among very conservative voters, 65 percent said they were more worried about reopening too slowly, according to a Pew Research Center poll released Thursday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.