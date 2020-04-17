Why epidemiologists still don’t know the death rate for COVID-19

As the virus spread across the world in late February and March, the projection circulated by infectious disease experts of how many infected people would die seemed plenty dire: around 1 percent, or 10 times the rate of a typical flu.

But determining just how deadly the new coronavirus will be is a key question facing epidemiologists, who expect resurgent waves of infection that could last into 2022.

Coroners in some parts of the country are overwhelmed. Funeral homes in coronavirus hot spots can barely keep up. Newspaper obituary pages in hard-hit areas go on and on. COVID-19 is on track to kill far more people in the United States this year than the seasonal flu.

But according to various unofficial COVID-19 trackers that calculate the death rate by dividing total deaths by the number of known cases, about 6.4 percent of people infected with the virus have died worldwide.

In Italy, the death rate stands at about 13 percent, and in the United States, around 4.3 percent, according to the latest figures on known cases and deaths. Even in South Korea, where widespread testing helped contain the outbreak, 2 percent of people who tested positive for the virus have died, recent data shows.

These supposed death rates also appear to vary widely by geography: Germany’s fatality rate appears to be roughly one-tenth of Italy’s; and Los Angeles’ about half of New York’s. Among US states, Michigan, at around 7 percent, is at the high end, while Wyoming, which reported its first two deaths this week, has one of the lowest death rates, at about 0.7 percent.

Virology experts say there is no evidence that any strain of the virus, officially known as SARS-CoV-2, has mutated to become more severe in some parts of the world than others, raising the question of why there appears to be so much variance from country to country.

Determining death rates is especially challenging in the midst of a pandemic, while figures are necessarily fluid. Fatality rates based on comparing deaths, which are relatively easy to count, to infections, which are not, almost certainly overestimate the true lethality of the virus, epidemiologists say. Health officials and epidemiologists have estimated there are five to 10 people with undetected infections for every confirmed case in some communities, and at least one estimate suggests there are far more.

On top of that, deaths lag infections. The thousands of people with COVID-19 who died this week in the United States were most likely infected as far back as a month ago. So as the number of new cases reported begins to fall in hard-hit places like New York City, the death rate will almost certainly rise.

“To know the fatality rate you need to know how many people are infected and how many people died from the disease,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. “We know how many people are dying, but we don’t know how many people are infected.”

In fact, even the number of people dying is a moving target. COVID-19 deaths that happen at home appear to be widely underreported. And New York City increased its death count by more than 3,700 on Tuesday after officials said they were now including people who had never tested positive for the virus but were presumed to have died of it.

But the missing data on deaths in the deaths-to-infections ratio is still almost certain to be dwarfed by the expected increase in the denominator when the total number of infections is better understood, epidemiologists say. The statistic typically cited by mayors and governors at COVID-19 news conferences relies on a dataset that includes mostly people whose symptoms were severe enough to be tested.

Epidemiologists call it “severity bias.”

The known number of coronavirus cases worldwide is about 2 million, and at least 127,000 of those patients have died. The United States has an estimated 600,000 reported cases and more than 25,000 deaths, the most in the world. But many people infected with the virus have no symptoms, or only mild ones, and appear in no official tally.

Facing a shortage of tests to confirm who has the disease and who does not, and fearing a shortage of ICU beds, hospitals in some areas of the United States have declined to test or admit people whose oxygen saturation is above 90%.

Whether a particular locale tests people with even mild symptoms is a key factor in determining how many people were infected, but testing capacity has been limited in many places.

“People with mild symptoms, I just send them home,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and a critical care physician in Pittsburgh. “All of this is creating disparities in case-fatality ratios that don’t reflect real differences.”

Even with testing becoming more widely available for Americans with COVID-19 symptoms, the proportion of people infected by the virus who do not feel appreciably sick is unknown, including in places with some of the highest deaths per 100,000 people: New York (55), Spain (40), Belgium (36), Italy (35), New Jersey (32), France (23) and Louisiana (22).

Over the coming months, tests that can identify antibodies in the blood of people who were unwittingly exposed to the virus will allow for a closer approximation of total infections in different populations.