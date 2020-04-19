Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was wearing body armor and waiting to ambush them when they arrived at his home in response to a domestic violence call, authorities said Sunday.

The attack Saturday in San Marcos, a college town 45 miles northeast of San Antonio, left 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam dead and two other officers in critical but stable condition, the city’s interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday.

“He was prepared, ready for them to come in, and started shooting immediately, and there was nothing they could do,” Klett said.