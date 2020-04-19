Coronavirus deaths down in N.Y., but officials urge vigilance

But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio maintained their warnings that people in New York City and the rest of the state need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said 507 people died on Saturday, down 33 from the previous day and by 271 since last Monday. Other indicators were going in the right direction, the governor said. Hospitalizations were down by more than 750, to 16,213.

NEW YORK — The coronavirus death toll in New York dropped again, a sign that Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday means the state is “on the other side of the plateau’’ and that ongoing social distancing practices are working to stem the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

“We showed that we can control the beast and when you close down, you can actually slow that infection rate, but this is only halftime,” Cuomo said Sunday. ‘‘We still have to make sure that we keep that beast under control, we keep that infection rate down, we keep that hospitalization rate down as we all get very eager to get on with life and move on.”

Police and park officers will be out in force to break up outdoor gatherings that pose a risk, with violators facing potential fines of up to $1,000, the mayor said. The city is encouraging people to text authorities photos when they spot the gatherings.

Nearly 14,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1, according to state data. The state total doesn’t include more than 4,000 New York City deaths that were blamed on the virus on death certificates but weren’t confirmed by a lab test.

Associated Press

Virus has killed bishops, pastors in black church

The Church of God in Christ, the country’s biggest African American Pentecostal denomination, has taken a deep and painful leadership hit with reports of at least a dozen to up to 30 bishops and prominent clergy dying of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Officials from the denomination did not return requests for comment, but media reports and interviews with specialists who study the denomination show the deaths of leaders in states including Michigan, New York, and Mississippi. Those are regions where the Church of God in Christ is prominent, and the coronavirus has hit hard.

News reports across the country cite local health officials saying specific outbreaks that led to the deaths appeared to stem from conferences and funerals held within the denomination, which is also known by its acronym, COGIC. The denomination, which was founded in the late 1800s and has more than 6 million members, holds large meetings with representatives from its 200 jurisdictions — or regions — each year around February or March. The gatherings of clergy, lay leaders and church staff are called Worker’s Meetings.

Washington Post

Md. governor signs order to free hundreds of inmates

Under pressure from civil rights advocates, public health specialists, and congressional Democrats, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced Sunday that he signed an executive order to grant early release to hundreds of inmates to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

About 720 prisoners — who are nearing the end of their sentences and at high risk of coronavirus complications — have been identified for potential release, Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said. In addition, 110 inmates who are older than 60 have been identified for release, Ricci said.

The executive order also allows corrections officials to accelerate parole and home detention decisions as a tool to try to safely reduce the vulnerable prison population.

Advertisement

Sex offenders are not eligible for early release.

Washington Post

‘Cartels are scrambling,’ as virus snarls drug trade

NEW YORK — Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies, closing borders, and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Associated Press interviews with nearly two dozen law enforcement officials and trafficking specialists found Mexican and Colombian cartels are still plying their trade as evidenced by recent drug seizures but the lockdowns that have turned cities into ghost towns are disrupting everything from production to transport to sales.

Along the 2,000-mile US-Mexico border through which the vast majority of illegal drugs cross, the normally bustling vehicle traffic that smugglers use for cover has slowed to a trickle. Bars, nightclubs, and motels across the country that are ordinarily fertile marketplaces for drug dealers have shuttered. And prices for drugs in short supply have soared to gouging levels.

“The godfathers of the cartels are scrambling,” said Phil Jordan, a former director of the DEA’s El Paso Intelligence Center.

Associated Press

Navajo Nation orders masks worn on reservation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Navajo Department of Health issued the emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Advertisement

The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of Saturday. The average age of the 44 people whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 is 66.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said all residents should either buy or make masks to comply with the order.

Associated Press

Judge doubts Kansas rule, blocks it for 2 churches

TOPEKA, Kan. — A federal judge signaled that he believes there’s a good chance that Kansas is violating religious freedom and free speech rights with a coronavirus-inspired 10-person limit on in-person attendance at religious services or activities, and he blocked its enforcement against two churches that sued over it.

The ruling Saturday from US District Judge John Broomes in Wichita prevents the enforcement of an order issued by Governor Laura Kelly against a church in Dodge City in western Kansas and one in Junction City in northeast Kansas. The judge’s decision will remain in effect until May 2; he has a hearing scheduled Thursday in the lawsuit filed against Kelly by the two churches and their pastors, on whether he should issue a longer-term or broader injunction.

Kelly continued to defend her order in a statement: ‘‘This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis.”

Broomes’s action comes amid strong criticism of the Democratic governor’s order from the Republican-controlled Legislature and increasing pressure from GOP lawmakers to lift at least part of a stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents that took effect March 30 and is set to continue until May 3.

Advertisement

Associated Press