Storms hit South in prelude to tornado threat later Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — High winds, hail and heavy rain pounded parts of Alabama on Sunday, as forecasters warned residents to brace for possible tornadoes and flooding later in the day across a wide swatch of the southern United States.

Tornado watches covered a swath of east Texas and large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday afternoon. More than 24,000 customers were without electricity early Sunday, according to www.poweroutage.us.

Four Alabama counties were under a flash flood warning until 11 a.m.because of heavy rain: Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Shelby, the National Weather Service said. High winds had uprooted trees and left blankets of hail on the ground, the National Weather Service reported.