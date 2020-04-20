Coronavirus devastates Detroit police, from the chief on down

As he spoke, Stoudamire mopped sweat from his bald pate repeatedly. Within a little more than two weeks, he was dead from COVID-19. The disease also sickened three department employees who had attended the breakfast and forced 25 into quarantine.

Marlowe Stoudamire, a neighborhood organizer, posted a cheerful Facebook video the day after the March 6 event, saying, “The whole conversation was about how to create a better community experience with the Detroit Police Department.”

DETROIT — At the “Police and Pancakes” breakfast sponsored by the 9th Precinct on Detroit’s east side, some 90 uniformed officers, activists, and students mingled inside a community center. They squeezed into line to reach a long table where four aluminum chafing dishes brimmed with scrambled eggs, Danishes, fruit, and, of course, pancakes.

Advertisement

The coronavirus has cut a devastating path through the Detroit Police Department, making it one of the hardest-hit law enforcement agencies in the country. The head of the homicide department died. So did a 911 operator and a volunteer police chaplain. As recently as Thursday, nine people from the department remained hospitalized, fighting to survive.

The pancake breakfast was likely one of many points of infection. Out of about 2,800 uniformed officers and civilians who work for the department, at least 180 had tested positive for the virus by late last week, with more than 1,000 quarantined at some point.

“Officers were going out left and right,” said a veteran with more than 20 years of experience, who asked that his name be withheld because he was not authorized to speak to reporters. “There were a few days that it became overwhelming.”

As the department succumbed to the virus, so did the city it polices. With widespread poverty and a largely Black population that suffers from elevated rates of diabetes and hypertension, Detroit has been one of the worst-hit places in the country. The city with a population of 672,000 has had at least 7,605 known coronavirus cases and 605 deaths.

Advertisement

Chief James Craig, a Detroit native, tested positive on March 27 and stayed isolated at home until Thursday.

The chief, who spent 28 years with the Los Angeles police before taking the top job at the department where he started as a patrol officer, said that nothing in his long career had prepared him for the pandemic.

“This unknown enemy that we fight is real,” he said at his first news conference after leaving his sick bed. “None of us have had to deal with anything like this.”

Officers patrolling the streets and investigating crimes said the virus had ratcheted up stress and disrupted all the standard rhythms of police work. Instead of roll call, officers get temperature checks and an envelope with the day’s orders. They give arrested people masks and wipe down patrol cars after every encounter.

Detectives who are used to sitting across a table from suspects are now doing interviews on the phone, unable to read clues like body language, mannerisms, and facial expressions, said Lieutenant Rebecca McKay, an investigator with the major crimes unit. Even in-person interviews at the jail now have to be distant, behind glass.

“It’s hard to build a rapport or any kind of relationship with an offender,” she said, “when you have a glass between you, and you have to yell back and forth to get a statement.”

Advertisement

For the force to cope as the virus swept through the city, the chief modified the rule book in late March to reduce encounters between officers and the public.

Smaller misdemeanors like running a red light could be let go, he said — enforcing them wasn’t worth the health risk for both officers and perpetrators.