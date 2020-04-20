Late-stage negotiations on $450 billion virus aid program drag on

The contours of the fourth coronavirus response bill appear largely set. It would provide more than $450 billion, with most of the funding going to boost a small business loan program that’s out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.

WASHINGTON — Late-stage negotiations in Washington on additional funding for a small business rescue program dragged Monday past a hoped-for deadline, though both the Trump administration and key lawmakers insisted they are close to a final pact.

The emerging draft measure — originally designed by Republicans as a $250 billion stopgap to replenish the payroll subsidies for smaller businesses — has grown into the second-largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far. Democratic demands have caused the measure to balloon, though they will be denied the money they want to help struggling state and local governments.

Trump has been among those offering optimistic assessments, saying “we are very close to a deal” during a White House briefing Sunday.

The Senate met for a brief pro forma session Monday afternoon that could have provided a window to act on the upcoming measure under fast-track procedures requiring unanimous consent to advance legislation, but it wasn’t ready in time.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican from Kentucky, set up another Senate session for Tuesday in the hope that an agreement will be finished by then.

The House has said it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from majority leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat from Maryland. The chamber is likely to have to call lawmakers back to Washington for a vote, which will present logistical challenges.

With small business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — the administration’s point man in the talks with Democrats — said he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek. But optimism regarding an immediate deal was tempered.

The emerging accord links the administration’s effort to replenish the small business fund with Democrats’ demands for more money for hospitals and virus testing. It would provide more than $300 billion for the small business payroll program, with $60 billion or so set aside for community lenders that seek to focus on underbanked neighborhoods and rural areas.

Another $60 billion would be available for a small business loans and grants program that has previously been aimed at helping businesses harmed by natural disasters like hurricanes. Additionally, it would bring $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, according to those involved in the talks.

On a conference call Sunday afternoon that included Trump, Mnuchin, and Republican senators, McConnell indicated the only remaining item for discussion involved the money for testing, according to a Senate GOP leadership aide.