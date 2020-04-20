At least two dead as severe weather sweeps through the South

At least two people died after severe weather brought hail and storms through Alabama, Mississippi and other Southern states Sunday and Monday, the second consecutive weekend that dangerous storms swept through the region.
In Alabama, where there was significant damage from wind and hail, authorities said there was one fatality attributed to the storm. Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, died from trauma as the storm barreled into his mobile home in Henry County, said Derek Wright, the county coroner.
“The mobile home was blown away,” Wright said. “It rolled two or three times. It was destroyed.”
In Mississippi, there was one storm-related fatality in Marion County, where a tornado landed Sunday night
Jessie Graham, the county coroner, said Jerry Johnson, 70, died in his mobile home in Sandy Hook.
Thousands of customers lost power in the southern part of Alabama, state authorities said Monday. Gregory Robinson, an official with the state Emergency Management Agency, said authorities had reports of 67,000 outages with damage to buildings.
“We have had up to 19 counties reporting damage and maybe more,” he said, referring to the south and south-central parts of the state.
In Mississippi, officials said Monday that more than 8,000 customers were without power across five counties.
By midday Monday, a tornado watch was in effect for northeast Florida, stretching up to coastal southeastern Georgia and southeastern South Carolina, the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said.
NEW YORK TIMES