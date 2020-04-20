At least two dead as severe weather sweeps through the South

At least two people died after severe weather brought hail and storms through Alabama, Mississippi and other Southern states Sunday and Monday, the second consecutive weekend that dangerous storms swept through the region.

In Alabama, where there was significant damage from wind and hail, authorities said there was one fatality attributed to the storm. Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, died from trauma as the storm barreled into his mobile home in Henry County, said Derek Wright, the county coroner.

“The mobile home was blown away,” Wright said. “It rolled two or three times. It was destroyed.”