Police say man who hijacked Texas bus was sought in slaying

ROWLETT, Texas — A man who hijacked a Dallas-area bus before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, authorities said.

Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, got on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m. Sunday and opened fire, shattering windows, officials said.

Police said Villagomez then took the driver hostage and fired at transit police officers who tried to stop the bus, which had one other passenger aboard. The chase wound its way through several cities and eventually ended when spike strips were used to stop the bus, Garland Police Lieutenant Pedro Barineau said.