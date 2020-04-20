‘Political game’? Governors push back on Trump virus charge

The plea for stepped-up coordination came on the latest day when the Trump administration provided discordant messaging: Trump blasted state leaders for being too dependent on federal government and said later that some governors just didn’t understand what they had, while Vice President Mike Pence assured governors the government was working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

WASHINGTON — A chorus of governors from both parties pushed back hard Monday after President Trump accused Democrats of playing “a very dangerous political game” by insisting there is a shortage of tests for the coronavirus. The governors countered that the White House must do more to help states do the testing that’s needed before they can ease up on stay-at-home orders.

Pence sought to soften the administration’s message amid growing clamor from governors of both parties for a national testing strategy to help secure in-demand supplies like testing swabs and chemical reagents.

“When it comes to testing, we’re here to help,” Pence told governors during a videoconference from the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Pence said the administration sent an e-mail to officials on Monday detailing current testing capacity by state. But Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan said much of the unused lab machinery listed for his state by the administration was in federal labs that the state does not have access to. Pence agreed to open up federal labs to help states.

Hogan announced Monday the state received 500,000 tests from South Korea — a “game-changing” deal that was negotiated by his wife, Yumi Hogan, who grew up outside Seoul.

As Pence spoke with the governors, Trump took to Twitter with a more combative tone, complaining that the “radical left” and “Do Nothing Democrats” were playing politics with their complaints about a lack of tests.

LA study suggests virus much more widespread

LOS ANGELES — An estimated 320,000 adults in Los Angeles County may have been infected with coronavirus, according to preliminary results of a study that suggests the illness is far more widespread than current testing shows and the death rate is much lower.

The study conducted April 10-14 by the county and the University of Southern California estimated that about 4.1 percent of the county’s adult population of 8 million has antibodies to the virus. When adjusted for margin of error, the infection rate ranged from 2.8 percent to 5.6 percent, or about 220,000 to 440,000 adults.

The study follows other research that has suggested more people have had coronavirus without symptoms — or without feeling bad enough to seek a test. But it also means that more people have been silent carriers of the virus that has killed nearly 1,200 people in California.

At the time the testing was conducted, the county reported nearly 8,000 cases, meaning that the actual number was probably 28 to 55 times higher and the fatality rate was much lower than that based on the number of people tested.

Associated Press

Feds to track, share details on nursing home outbreaks

NEW YORK — Calling nursing homes ground zero of the coronavirus crisis, federal officials said Monday they plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths in such facilities to help spot trends and early signs the virus is spreading in communities.

The move comes as critics, industry officials, and local leaders have called for more aggressive actions by the federal government to track infections in homes and contain outbreaks by helping them get greater access to testing and masks, especially given the vulnerability of elderly residents.

“It’s our intention to make that information public,’’ Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during a call with reporters, adding that details were still being worked out on when or how the information would be distributed.

Associated Press

Pentagon extends troop travel limits through June

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is extending military travel restrictions through June, indicating a concern that the coronavirus remains a threat to troops even as the Trump administration pushes for some states to begin opening up in May.

The military travel limits, which Defense Secretary Mark Esper ordered in March, had been set to expire May 11.

The restrictions apply to department civilians as well as military members for official domestic and international travel. The ban does not apply to travel related to recruiting and the movement of trainees.

Associated Press

Lockdowns coincide with uptick in home poisonings

NEW YORK — One toddler became dizzy, fell, and hit her head after drinking from a bottle of hand sanitizer. A woman had a scary coughing and wheezing fit while soaking her produce in a sink containing bleach, vinegar, and hot water.

Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up this year, and researchers believe it’s related to the coronavirus epidemic.

Such poisonings were up about 20 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to a report Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The authors said they can’t prove coronavirus drove the increase, but said it seems likely the two are linked, given the number of stay-at-home orders and guidance to clean hands and dirty surfaces.

The report was based on more than 45,000 recent calls to 55 poison control centers across the country involving exposures to cleaning chemicals or disinfectants.

The same period in 2019 saw 38,000 such calls, while 2018 had 39,000.

Associated Press

Panel: Texas can ban medical abortions to fight pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — Texas can now ban medication abortions as part of the state’s effort to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, a federal appeals court panel ruled Monday.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans last week temporarily blocked the state’s prohibition on medication abortions while it gave more consideration to the issue.

The same panel, in a 2-1 decision, said Monday the state was within its rights to ban that — and other abortion procedures — as it sought to slow the use of masks, gowns and other protective medical gear.

The majority opinion by judges Jennifer Elrod and Kyle Duncan said a lower court erred by treating a medication abortion as “an absolute right.’’

Nancy Northup, president and chief executive of the nonprofit Center for Reproductive Rights, said the appeals court “is creating chaos and uncertainty for women seeking abortions in Texas.”

Associated Press