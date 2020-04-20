Supreme Court bans nonunanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Constitution banned nonunanimous jury verdicts in cases involving serious crimes. The decision will affect defendants and prisoners in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that have allowed such verdicts in recent years.
The decision was badly fractured, with the justices sharply debating whether to adhere to an earlier decision.
The case concerned Evangelisto Ramos, a Louisiana man who was convicted of killing a woman in 2016. The jury’s vote was 10-2, enough under the state’s law at the time. Louisiana has since amended its state constitution to bar nonunanimous verdicts, but the move applies only to crimes committed after 2018. Oregon is the last state that allows nonunanimous verdicts in criminal cases.
The case was in one sense mere constitutional housekeeping. The Supreme Court has long held that nonunanimous verdicts are forbidden under the Sixth Amendment in federal criminal trials.
While the Bill of Rights originally restricted the power of only the federal government, the Supreme Court has ruled that almost all of its protections apply to the states under the 14th Amendment, one of the post-Civil War amendments. It would seem a small step, then, to conclude that the Sixth Amendment bars nonunanimous verdicts in state criminal trials, too.
But a confusing 1972 decision, Apodaca v. Oregon, complicated matters, ruling that federal and state cases could be treated differently.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, said the Louisiana and Oregon laws were rooted in racism.
In dissent, Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, said the discussion of race was part of a trend that “attempts to discredit an argument not by proving that it is unsound but by attacking the character or motives of the argument’s proponents.”
