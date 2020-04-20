Supreme Court bans nonunanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the Constitution banned nonunanimous jury verdicts in cases involving serious crimes. The decision will affect defendants and prisoners in Louisiana and Oregon, the only two states that have allowed such verdicts in recent years.

The decision was badly fractured, with the justices sharply debating whether to adhere to an earlier decision.

The case concerned Evangelisto Ramos, a Louisiana man who was convicted of killing a woman in 2016. The jury’s vote was 10-2, enough under the state’s law at the time. Louisiana has since amended its state constitution to bar nonunanimous verdicts, but the move applies only to crimes committed after 2018. Oregon is the last state that allows nonunanimous verdicts in criminal cases.