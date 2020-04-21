FDA approves first in-home test for coronavirus

“With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option for patient sample collection from the comfort and safety of their home,” Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, the FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

The agency said that LabCorp had submitted data showing the home test is as safe and accurate as a sample collection at a doctor’s office, hospital or other testing site.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it had granted emergency approval to the first in-home test for the coronavirus, a nasal swab kit that will be sold by LabCorp.

Patients will swab their own nose using a testing kit sent by the company and will mail it in an insulated package back to the company. The test, called the Pixel, will be available to consumers in most states, with a doctor’s order, the agency said.

LabCorp said that it would first make the tests available to health care workers and emergency workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or be symptomatic, and that it would be making the self-collection kits available to consumers “in the coming weeks.” The company also noted that because the tests are done by consumers in their own home, it would cut down on the demand for masks and other protective equipment that is usually needed to collect testing specimens.

The company said the test will cost $119. Consumers will have to pay out of pocket for the test, a company spokesman said, and see whether their insurer will reimburse them.

As the virus spread in the United States, several companies rushed unauthorized home kits to the market, even though the FDA had said it had not evaluated whether they worked properly.

New York Times

Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945

There will be no fidgeting at the National Spelling Bee microphone, no banter with pronouncer Jacques Bailly, no pointed questions about definitions or languages of origin, no dreaded bell that signals a misspelled word.

This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled Tuesday, the latest beloved public event to be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bee will return next year, Scripps said, but that’s little comfort to the eighth-graders who are missing out on their last shot at the national stage. Scripps will not change eligibility requirements for the next bee, which is scheduled for June 1-3, 2021. The bee, which began in 1925 and was last canceled in 1943-45 because of World War II, has always been restricted to elementary and middle-schoolers.

“My heart goes out to every one of those kids affected. As a former speller, all I can say is I can only imagine, and my heart breaks for them,” said Paige Kimble, the bee’s longtime executive director and the 1981 champion. “Our eighth-grade spellers are much like the class of 2020 high school seniors, in the ranks of many enduring heartbreak as a result of these pandemic circumstances.”

Associated Press

Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over virus protest

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana authorities arrested a pastor on an assault charge on Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the pandemic.

The police department in Central, a suburb of the capital of Baton Rouge, said on a posting on its Facebook page that Tony Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, turned himself into the department and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Officials said Spell also had outstanding traffic tickets.

Spell was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish prison, where about 70 of his parishioners, dressed in their Sunday best, arrived in church buses to show support. Men in jackets in ties, women in dresses, and children, some in matching suits, gathered in a parking lot across the street. They stood close to each other, praying and singing hymns while guards, some wearing protective masks, watched.

At least one shouted defiantly at Trey Bennett, the protester Spell is accused of assaulting. Bennett also showed up at the jail, carrying his protest sign. It says “Close this church” on one side and “Danger: coronavirus incubator” on the other.

“Our church will never close, you get that?” the man yelled.

Bennett has kept up a one-man demonstration in front of the church near the capital of Baton Rouge since Easter Sunday, when he noticed hundreds of parishioners still attending services in defiance of the state’s stay-at-home mandate, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people. Houses of worship across Louisiana have turned to online services instead.

Associated Press

Poll finds most rate Trump’s virus response negatively

Most Americans expect no immediate easing of the health risks associated with the pandemic, despite calls by President Trump and others to begin reopening the economy quickly. A majority say it could be June or later before it will be safe for larger gatherings to take place again, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

And more than a majority of Americans — 54 percent — give the president negative marks for his handling of the outbreak in this country and offer mixed reviews for the federal government as a whole. By contrast, 72 percent of Americans give positive ratings to the governors of their states for the way they have dealt with the crisis, with workers also rating their employers positively.

Partisan allegiances shape perceptions of when it will be safe to have gatherings of 10 or more people and of the president’s performance during the pandemic. But governors win praise across the political spectrum for their leadership, which has sometimes put them sharply at odds with Trump and his administration.

Washington Post

At least seven in Wisconsin contract virus during voting

Milwaukee health officials said they have identified at least seven people who contracted the coronavirus from participating in Election Day on April 7, which was held despite a stay-at-home order issued throughout Wisconsin.

The seven people were the first identified by Milwaukee officials, who contend that the number may be higher as they are still conducting testing. Other cities have not reported any cases tied to voting yet.

The officials, in a statement issued Tuesday, did not say how they traced the new coronavirus cases to in-person voting. Six of the cases they identified were Milwaukee voters. The seventh was a poll worker.

Polling places opened across Wisconsin after the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature refused to take action to postpone the election or expand vote by mail. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said it would also be studying any voters or election workers who contracted the virus from voting. It has not reported any cases yet.

Before the election, thousands of poll workers, many of whom are older and are considered high risk for the coronavirus, said they would not be able to work during the in-person election, resulting in a severely depleted election staff in many parts of the state.

In Milwaukee, that meant their 180 polling locations were drastically reduced to five. Voters across the city cited waits of well over two hours throughout the entire day.

There are multiple bills in the US Senate seeking billions of dollars to vastly expand vote by mail before the November election. Democrats in Congress are also pushing to get more funding for the elections into the next stimulus plan.

New York Times