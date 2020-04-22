Biden to name VP selection panel by May 1

Announcing the committee would officially launch Biden’s search for a vice president candidate, a process that has already quietly begun, with allies of various contenders making their case to Biden’s advisers. Biden has said that he will select a woman for the role, and that he expects to whittle down the list of contenders to two or three by July.

Former vice president Joe Biden said he intends to name the panel of advisers who will help him select a running mate by May 1, offering the nugget early Wednesday morning via an appearance on ‘‘The Late, Late Show with James Corden.’’

Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, also listed qualities he’s looking for in a running mate, utterances that are closely watched by allies of the contenders.

‘‘The first the most important quality is someone who — if I walked away immediately from the office for whatever reason — that they can be president,’’ Biden said. He added that he wants the public to be able to see his pick as ‘‘capable of being president of the United States tomorrow.’’

He also said that former president Barack Obama’s advice has long been ‘‘pick someone who has some background or some competence that may not be your strong point.’’

Biden added that his pick also must be ‘‘intellectually simpatico’’ so that it’s clear that the vice president speaks on behalf of the president.

