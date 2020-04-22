Court allows Arkansas ban on surgical abortions due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed Arkansas to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeal for the 8th Circuit dissolved a judge’s temporary restraining order that allowed surgical abortions to continue after the Arkansas Department of Health told the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to stop performing the procedure unless it was needed to protect the life or health of the mother.
The appeals court’s ruling said the Health Department’s ‘‘directive is a legally valid response to the circumstances confronted by the Governor and state health officials.’’
The state said Little Rock Family Planning Services violated an order requiring health providers to reschedule elective procedures that could be safely postponed. Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday said the state would ease its limits on elective surgeries starting Monday, though it was not clear whether the move would allow surgical abortions to resume.
The state issued the order after initially encouraging the clinic to stop performing the procedure for out-of-state patients.
The state’s order did not prohibit medication abortions that are still administered by Little Rock Family Planning and another clinic operated by Planned Parenthood.
