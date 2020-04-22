Johns Hopkins plans layoffs, furloughs

University president Ronald Daniels wrote in a letter posted online Tuesday that the private research university in Baltimore expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June and as much as $375 million during the coming fiscal year.

The private university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering has played a globally prominent role in tracking and modeling the spread of the virus. But the university said the reductions would have no impact on its data-gathering and research on the virus.

WASHINGTON — Johns Hopkins University, whose researchers have been at the forefront of the global response to the new coronavirus, is expecting to cut salaries and furlough and lay off employees because of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the pandemic, its president has announced.

Advertisement

Before the outbreak, the university had projected a positive margin of $72 million this fiscal year in an overall budget of $6.5 billion.

Associated Press

Bloomberg will help set up ‘army’ to trace infections

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg will assist in creating a “tracing army” that will help find people infected with the coronavirus and get them into isolation, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

New York will coordinate the massive effort with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, accounting for the large number of people who commute into New York City for work. Wide-scale testing, tracing, and isolation are considered crucial to taming the outbreak in the hard-hit region.

New York City, with more than 8 million people, is an epicenter of the pandemic, and tracing infected people in the wider metropolitan area will be a gargantuan task. More than 257,000 people statewide have already tested positive for COVID-19 — a figure that probably undercounts infected residents by a substantial amount.

Cuomo aims to double the number of daily tests in the state from to 40,000.

The governor said that “we will literally need thousands” of people to trace the contacts of infected people.

Advertisement

The state currently has just 225 tracers, with almost 500 more in New York City and its suburbs. Their efforts to contain the virus by finding people who had contact with the sick fell apart quickly as huge numbers of people in the region fell ill.

Cuomo said they will start to build a greater force of disease detectives by drawing from 35,000 medical students at state and city universities, as well as from the state health department and other agencies. The Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University will create an online curriculum and training program.

Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide support to help build and run the program. The philanthropic group will also contribute $10.5 million. Bloomberg, in a prepared statement, said the ramped up testing and tracing “will help us drive the virus into a corner.”

Speaking shortly before Cuomo outlined his tracing plan, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined what he called a test-and-trace plan that he said would be run by the city. The mayor said that once widespread testing for the virus is available the city will need as many as 10,000 contact tracers, including city workers and employees of nonprofit groups that work with the city.

Associated Press

Vegas mayor says reopening casinos is worth the gamble

WASHINGTON — Standing in front of an empty storefront along Main Street, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was beaming with hopeful optimism, believing that businesses would make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

‘‘We’re all together in this, and we are going to come out with a bang,’’ she said earlier this month. On Tuesday, it became apparent what the independent mayor might have had in mind. She said she wants to open up the casinos, assuming that 100 percent of the population are carriers of the novel coronavirus.

Let them, and visitors, gather and gamble, smoke in confined spaces, touch slot machines all day — and let the chips. and apparently the infections, fall where they may.

‘‘Assume everybody is a carrier,’’ the mayor told MSNBC Tuesday. ‘‘And then you start from an even slate. And tell the people what to do. And let the businesses open and competition will destroy that business if, in fact, they become evident that they have disease, they’re closed down. It’s that simple.’’

That perspective left host Katy Tur visibly dumbfounded. While Goodman said she was taking direction from Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, the mayor’s plan, described by Tur as ‘‘a modern-day survival of the fittest,’’ was in fact the exact opposite of what he advises.

Goodman, who has criticized Nevada’s lockdown as ‘‘total insanity,’’ cited lesser outbreaks of infectious diseases to prove that Las Vegas, which faces a deficit of nearly $150 million in the next 18 months, had shown the kind of resiliency necessary for it to reopen.

‘‘We’ve survived the West Nile and SARS, bird flu, E. coli, swine flu, the Zika virus,’’ she told MSNBC.

Advertisement

She was cut off by Tur, who reminded the mayor that those viruses did not come close to the level of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 800,000 confirmed cases and 45,000 deaths in the United States as of early Wednesday.

‘‘Those were not as contagious,’’ Tur said of the diseases the mayor rattled off.

‘‘They were not as contagious and they did not spread as far as this disease has already done.’’

‘‘Well, we’ll find out the facts afterward,’’ Goodman replied. ‘‘Unfortunately, we all do better in hindsight.’’

Washington Post

Teens launch online spelling bee to replace a famous one

With this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled, an online spelling bee launched by two Texas teens is offering a consolation prize of sorts, with competitors nationwide including many of the kids who were considered favorites for the Scripps title.

The SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee will be held the same week as the Scripps bee was scheduled for, concluding May 28 with a similar format of a written spelling and vocabulary test followed by oral spelling. The champion will receive $2,500 — far short of Scripps’s $50,000, but clearly worth a middle-schooler’s time.

More than 200 spellers have registered. And the creators are confident that, unlike at Scripps last year, they’ll end up with a single champion.

Associated Press

Anti-vaccine activist held after refusing to leave park

BOISE, Idaho — An anti-vaccine activist was arrested after she refused to follow police orders to leave a playground closed because of the pandemic.

Sara Brady, who is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho State House last week against Governor Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, was at a playground in Meridian with several other families as part of a “playdate protest.”

Advertisement

Video posted by another person at the playground shows officers repeatedly asking Brady to leave, telling her the play structures had been closed by order of the mayor. They said that Brady and the rest of the group were welcome to continue playing on the grassy areas of the park.

Brady and others gathered later that day in front of Meridian City Hall to protest.

Associated Press