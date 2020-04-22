Pelosi postpones plans for historic change in House voting after Republicans object

Pelosi’s decision, described by two Democratic aides familiar with the call Wednesday, comes as GOP lawmakers in both the House and Senate have increasingly called for Congress to return to Washington and begin plotting a return to business as usual — echoing calls from conservative activists and some Republican governors who have advocated loosening the stay-home guidelines supported by public health officials.

Instead, Pelosi told fellow House Democratic leaders on a Wednesday morning conference call, the issue would be closely studied by a bipartisan group led by majority leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, and minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abruptly postponed plans Wednesday to change the House rules this week to allow a form of remote voting for the first time in the chamber’s 230-year history after Republicans raised objections even though it was meant to reconcile the need for legislative action with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican lawmakers include Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who said in several interviews Tuesday that he would not push another coronavirus-related emergency relief bill until Congress was back in session. And in a radio interview Wednesday, McConnell signaled that he was ready to reconvene the full Senate early next month despite the stay-home order now in effect in Washington through May 15.

‘‘Well, the current plan is to go back in session on May 4. I haven’t seen anything that would discourage me from doing that,’’ he told conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt. ‘‘And as soon as we get back in session, we’ll start confirming judges again. We need to have hearings, and we need to confirm judges.’’

In that same interview, McConnell said he favors allowing states struggling with high public employee pension costs amid the burdens of the pandemic response to declare bankruptcy rather than giving them a federal bailout.

“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” he said. “It’s saved some cities, and there’s no good reason for it not to be available.”

The host cited California, Illinois, and Connecticut as states that had given too much to public employee unions, and McConnell said he was reluctant to take on more debt for any rescue.

“You raised yourself the important issue of what states have done, many of them have done to themselves with their pension programs,” he said. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”

His statements set up a conflict with Pelosi, who said on Bloomberg Television Wednesday a “major package” of aid for state and local government will be in the next stimulus legislation considered by Congress.

McConnell may also find himself in conflict with President Trump. The president said Tuesday after meeting with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that states will need assistance. “And I think most Republicans agree too, and Democrats,” Trump said. “And that’s part of phase four.”

McConnell noted that he blocked additional state and local aid in the latest relief package, which passed the Senate Tuesday and is set for a vote Thursday in the House.

“I said yesterday we’re going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” McConnell added.

The idea of allowing states to file for bankruptcy was raised in the wake of the last recession. It drew widespread disdain from Wall Street investors, public employee unions, and both Republican and Democratic governors, who said it would unsettle the bond market and cause even the most fiscally sound states to face higher interest rates because of the risk the debt could be wiped out in court.

It was also criticized by US lawmakers of both parties during a House hearing that was convened to discuss it in 2011 and was swiftly dropped.

The National Governors Association has said states and municipalities will need at least $500 billion in aid to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as tax revenue falls and demands for resources escalate.

House members are expected to return to Washington for the first time in a month Thursday to clear a $484 billion bill beefing up small business aid, hospital funding, and testing capacity. The Senate passed the bill Tuesday on a voice vote.

Pelosi said earlier this month that any rules change allowing for remote work would have to be strictly bipartisan, but Democrats over the past week moved forward with a proxy voting arrangement that would allow members to authorize a colleague to cast a floor vote on their behalf.

Democrats hoped to push through the rules change while House members were in Washington on Thursday for the vote on the spending bill.

Pelosi said on the call with Democratic leaders that the House would instead move forward this week on a resolution creating a previously announced special committee to conduct oversight of the trillions of taxpayer dollars in federal coronavirus relief money handed out by Congress over the past two months.

Republicans have opposed that committee, which is to be led by House majority whip James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, calling it duplicative of existing oversight mechanisms. But Democrats have argued that the scale of the federal spending requires a variety of watchdogs — particularly in light of President Trump’s efforts to undermine oversight provisions included in the Cares Act, the $2 trillion centerpiece rescue bill passed last month.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.