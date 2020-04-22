Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to have many of his state’s businesses up and running again as soon as Friday. Fellow Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that most businesses will begin resuming operations as soon as next week.

As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures become increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governors in red states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak — but none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions.

Some other Republican leaders were taking smaller steps, like reopening their beaches. In the virus hot spot of Louisiana, Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards was also taking a cautious approach, announcing he’ll first allow some non-emergency medical procedures to resume next week.

But no one wants to coordinate. Edwards, for one, notes neighboring states have less expansive outbreaks. Even when several Republican governors held phone calls to talk about reopening plans, they insisted they weren’t working in concert — and left out their Democratic counterparts in the region.

‘‘We’re trying to take, where we can, our destiny into our own hands,” said Kemp.

He’s been one of the region’s most aggressive so far, allowing gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, and other businesses to reopen Friday, if owners follow social-distancing and hygiene requirements. Restaurants can bring back dine-in service and movie theaters can reopen by Monday.

Such moves run counter to the advice of many experts and have left many businesses wary.

The lack of regional coordination also raises concerns that a loosening in one state — especially with insufficient testing — could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult in a region with such disparate approaches.

The strategy stands in stark contrast to coordination elsewhere. California, Oregon, and Washington have agreed to synchronize how they will begin lifting their shelter-in-place restrictions. Seven states in the Northeast have done the same as have seven governors in the Midwest. In the latter two regions, governors from both parties are involved.

In the South, it’s ad hoc: Kemp said he’s talked to other Southern governors, but he didn’t coordinate with any of them, even though urban areas in Georgia lap over borders with several. Edwards and Republican Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves have also had conversations because of the travel and business shared between New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. But Edwards said he did not believe further coordination was necessary.

“I think if you look at those areas where this is happening, you have very similar situations in terms of the amount of COVID that they have in those various states and they have a much greater degree of inter-connectedness in terms of their economies,” he said.

Beyond easing the medical restrictions, Edwards says he’s waiting to see if Louisiana’s improving trajectory — fewer hospitalizations, fewer people on ventilators — remains on course, before deciding what steps he’ll take when his stay-at-home order expires April 30. Louisiana still has more cases and far more deaths than any other state in the region.

Elsewhere in the South, decision-making is varied.

Even as neighboring Georgia pushed to reopen, Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey decided to keep a stay-home order in place through the end of the month. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, never issued such a mandate.

Reeves in Mississippi and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, have allowed beaches to reopen. Reeves also has said that nonessential businesses can start offering curbside pickup or delivery.

In South Carolina, barricades came off public boat ramps Friday. Closed retailers, like department stores and specialty shops, were next, but only, Republican Governor Henry McMaster insisted, if strict social distancing was followed. He let local governments decide whether to reopen beaches. Most declined, for now.

Still, it wasn’t clear if the state’s COVID-19 cases had peaked yet, since state health data shows the number of coronavirus tests have fallen.