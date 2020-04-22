Trump signs order to pause immigration for 60 days

WASHINGTON - President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday restricting certain categories of immigrants from entering the United States for 60 days as the country reels from the coronavirus outbreak, but the measure contains broad exceptions and is more limited than the sweeping closure he proclaimed on Twitter earlier in the week.

The order, which takes effect Thursday, will not apply to immigrants who already are living and working in the United States and are seeking to become legal permanent residents. Medical professionals, farmworkers, and others who enter on temporary ‘‘nonimmigrant’’ visas are unaffected, and the suspension also exempts the spouses and underage children of US citizens, among other carve-outs.