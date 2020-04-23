DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants

Though earlier research has shown chronic conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes are common risk factors for severe COVID-19, the ubiquity of serious medical conditions in these patients was striking: Only 6 percent of them had no underlying health conditions.

A new study of thousands of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the New York City area, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, has found that nearly all of them had at least one major chronic health condition and that most — 88 percent — had at least two.

The paper, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed data from about 5,700 COVID-19 patients admitted between March 1 and April 4 to a dozen hospitals in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County. Scientists at the Feinstein Institutes used electronic health records and other demographic information to analyze the characteristics of the patients.

Dozens of children and teenagers got sick but survived, the researchers found. Women had a clear edge: Fewer were hospitalized to begin with, and they were more likely to survive.

One in five of the hospital stays ended with the patient dying, but more than half of the patients studied were still hospitalized when the study ended. In total, 553 of the patients died.

About a fifth of the patients — 1,151 — were put on ventilators, and most of those — 831 — were still on the machines when the study ended.

Of the other 320 intubated patients, 282 died and 38 were discharged from the hospital. Their mortality rate, 88 percent, is higher than some other early case reports, which found death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators ranging from 50 percent to close to 70 percent. Given that the length of hospital stay for these cases was relatively short, four days on average, it’s possible that those who died were mainly patients who were so ill that they were unlikely to be helped by any treatment.

NEW YORK TIMES

21% of those tested in NYC had antibodies, Cuomo says

NEW YORK — One of every five New York City residents tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, according to preliminary results Governor Andrew Cuomo described Thursday.

The results provided the prospect that many New Yorkers who never knew they had been infected — possibly as many as 2.7 million — had already encountered the virus and survived. Cuomo also suggested the death rate was far lower than believed.

Accurate antibody testing is seen as a critical tool to help determine when and how to begin restarting the economy. State officials said their test could help send people back to work.

But the city’s top official for disease control, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, wrote in an e-mail alert Wednesday that the tests “may produce false negative or false positive results.”

“Given the current lack of evidence” that any blood test for antibodies is indicative of “durable immunity,” Daskalakis wrote, “it should not be used for that purpose.”

The alert went on to warn that the consequences of relying on potentially false results may lead to “providing patients incorrect guidance on preventive interventions like physical distancing or protective equipment.”

In New York City, about 21 percent, or 1 of every 5 residents, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies during the state survey. The rate was 16.7 percent on Long Island, 11.7 percent in Westchester and Rockland counties, and 3.6 percent in the rest of the state.

Almost 14 percent of those tested in New York were positive, according to preliminary results, which sampled approximately 3,000 people over two days at grocery and big-box stores.

The governor suggested Thursday that, based on the survey, the death rate in New York from COVID-19 would likely be far lower than previously believed, possibly 0.5 percent of those infected.

NEW YORK TIMES

NYC to serve 500,000 meals during Muslim holiday

New York City intends to serve a half-million Halal meals during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, in the leading edge of a program that could feed as many as 2 million residents unable to pay for food, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

About 400,000 Halal meals will be distributed at 32 Department of Education buildings, and another 100,000 will be given out through community organizations during the month. The city also provides Kosher meals for Jews. It’s part of a program that has served at least 10 million grab-and-go meals at 435 sites and via taxi to housebound New Yorkers, at a cost of at least $170 million, the mayor said.

“One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry,” de Blasio said during a Thursday news briefing. “To remember to be there for those in need. And that is now harder than ever now that people can’t go to their mosques.”

City officials expect the food crisis to become more acute. De Blasio said city officials expect to provide at least 10 million meals this month, and are prepared to serve 15 million in May. The mayor gave no ultimate cost estimate.

“No New Yorker will go hungry,” he vowed. “Your city will provide.”

Ramadan begins Thursday evening and ends the evening of May 23.

BLOOMBERG

DeVos excludes foreigners,DACA recipients from grants

The Trump administration is barring most international students and all students who entered the US illegally from receiving emergency college grants approved by Congress as part of nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued the restriction in new guidelines released Tuesday telling colleges how to distribute more than $6 billion in grants meant to help students cover unexpected costs triggered by the pandemic. Earlier guidance from the Education Department suggested universities would have wide flexibility in distributing the grants, but the new guidelines said only students who qualify for other federal student aid can receive it.

More than 400,000 students are estimated to have entered the US illegally. More than 1 million international students are enrolled at US colleges.

University leaders and immigration groups blasted the change, saying DeVos is imposing new limits that were not included in Congress’ legislation. The rescue package did not specify which students are eligible for grants, and many colleges had planned to distribute emergency grants to needy students regardless of their citizenship status.

Some prestigious universities cited the new policy in decisions to reject the funding. Princeton University announced Wednesday that it would refuse its $2.4 million share of coronavirus relief over the policy. Harvard University also cited the change in its decision to reject $8.7 million in aid.

The Education Department said its guidance is aligned with other federal laws.

The agency cited the Higher Education Act, a sweeping law that says only US citizens and a narrow set of “eligible noncitizens’’ are eligible for federal student aid. Angela Morabito, a department spokeswoman, said the rescue package legislation “makes clear that this taxpayer-funded relief fund should be targeted to US citizens, which is consistently echoed throughout the law.’’

But some higher education advocates challenged that claim. The American Council on Education, an association of college presidents, said the rescue package placed no limits on student eligibility.

NEW YORK TIMES