House passes $484 billion bill with money for small businesses, hospitals and testing

The House vote was historic, as many lawmakers wore masks on the House floor, some speaking through face coverings as they delivered impassioned remarks.

The Senate approved the legislation Tuesday. President Trump has said he will sign the measure that would then restart a small-business loan program that was swamped by demand during the coronavirus pandemic and allocate more money for health-care providers and virus testing.

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed a bipartisan $484 billion spending package as the unemployment crisis continued to deepen, a stark illustration of how policymakers continue trying to rescue an unraveling economy.

Hours earlier, the Labor Department announced that 4.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week. More than 26 million people have now filed jobless claims since coronavirus knocked the US economy off course last month, beginning an extraordinary economic tailspin.

Lawmakers from both major parties are already talking about pursuing more large spending bills to try to contain the pandemic’s economic fallout, but the measure on Thursday could be the last one for at least several weeks as divisions emerge between the parties about how much further to go.

Because the country’s economic problems continue to mount, the White House and Congress have had to continually revisit policies and stimulus programs to expand government assistance for more people and businesses. Many companies are shuttered, and state leaders have begun an uneven process of trying to decide when to relax certain restrictions.

They have now committed almost $3 trillion in emergency spending to battling the economic fallout from the coronavirus, but there are fresh signs that policymakers are becoming more wary of the public backlash that has begun over some of their decisions.

The Treasury Department on Thursday issued guidance making it much harder for publicly traded companies to qualify for money that was supposed to go to small businesses, threatening penalties in some cases if firms didn’t repay money they had already received. And the Federal Reserve announced that it would be disclosing the names of companies that receive funding from some of its assistance programs after complaints that the central bank was not being transparent about which companies received taxpayer aid.

The legislation set for a vote Thursday was negotiated between the Trump administration and congressional leaders after the small-business Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money last week and stopped processing loans. The new measure includes $310 billion to replenish this program, $60 billion for a separate small-business emergency loan and grant program, $75 billion for hospitals and health-care providers, and $25 billion for a new testing program.

The program has proved extremely popular and controversial, in part because some large hotel and restaurant chains were able to access the money while many smaller firms were blocked out. Acknowledging these disparities, the Treasury Department on Thursday said Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients are expected to self-certify ‘‘in good faith’’ that they actually need the loan.

The agency said borrowers cannot have other options that would not be ‘‘significantly detrimental’’ to the business. The Small Business Administration retains the right to audit borrowers later.

The Senate passed the bill Tuesday with a few lawmakers present. The House vote proceeded much differently because Republicans insisted on a ‘‘quorum,’’ or majority of members to be on hand. To ensure safety and social distancing, House members voted alphabetically in eight groups with separate time slots for each so they could maintain their distance.

The bill will be the fourth economic rescue and stimulus bill Congress has passed in the past two months to deal with the ravages of the coronavirus, bringing the total federal commitment close to $3 trillion. Lawmakers have already begun to debate what next steps to take, with Democrats and Trump pushing for quick action on another giant rescue bill that would include funding for cities and states left out of the legislation being passed Thursday.

But Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, has expressed opposition to aiding states in such a way, telling a conservative radio host on Wednesday that perhaps some states should have the option of falling into bankruptcy.