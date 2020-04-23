At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

MADILL, Okla. — Severe weather blew through the South on Thursday after killing at least seven people in Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana, including a factory worker , a man whose car was blown off the road, and a man who went outside to grab a trash can and was swept away in a flood.
More than 150,000 properties from Texas to Georgia were without power, according to poweroutage.us.
In Adel, Ga., pieces of metal flew off a building during a possible twister.
In Anniston, Ala., a firefighter and an emergency medical worker were injured when part of a tree fell on them while they were rescuing a person trapped inside a home , Anniston EMS said on its Facebook page. None of the injuries was life-threatening.
Earlier, an apparent tornado killed three people and injured 20 to 30 more around Onalaska, Texas. Suspected twisters destroyed 46 homes and damaged another 245 , according to Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy. The judge told the Beaumont Enterprise on Thursday that the dead included a woman in her 20s, a man in his 50s, and another man whose age they don’t know.
Nine suspected tornadoes touched down in southern Oklahoma, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Zwink said.