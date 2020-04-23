At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

MADILL, Okla. — Severe weather blew through the South on Thursday after killing at least seven people in Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana, including a factory worker , a man whose car was blown off the road, and a man who went outside to grab a trash can and was swept away in a flood.

More than 150,000 properties from Texas to Georgia were without power, according to poweroutage.us.

In Adel, Ga., pieces of metal flew off a building during a possible twister.