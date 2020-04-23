As protesters swarm state capitols, much of the coronavirus backlash is coming from within

The governor’s orders to shut down businesses in the face of a pandemic, he railed to a crowd of protesters this week, amounted to ‘‘tyranny.’’ He had battled overseas to defend freedom. Now, with the governor telling healthy people like him to stay home — ‘‘What the heck is going on here? I’m not sick!’’ — the fight had come to America’s shores.

With hundreds arrayed before him, standing shoulder to shoulder, the retired Army colonel vented his fury from the steps of Pennsylvania’s capitol building.

Then Doug Mastriano walked inside the soaring, green-domed home of the Pennsylvania legislature and began his day job: as a Republican state senator.

Advertisement

With a backlash against coronavirus restrictions generating demonstrations at state capitol buildings nationwide, organizers have framed the protests as organic and grass-roots.

The push among legislators is adding to the pressure on governors who have resisted Trump’s wish to see states open up again as of May 1. While some governors have eagerly announced an easing of restrictions, most have not, citing guidance from medical experts that a premature opening could cost many lives.

But governors who stay the course with closures are increasingly facing demands from state lawmakers that they pivot faster.

In Ohio, business groups are aggressively lobbying the state Legislature to force Republican Governor Mike DeWine to open up to save the economy. Wisconsin’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Tuesday went so far as to sue health officials advising Democratic Governor Tony Evers to block an extension of his stay-at-home order. And in Pennsylvania, the Republican majority passed a bill to make it far easier for businesses to resume operations.

The Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, vetoed that legislation last week, citing the opinion of medical experts who insist the state is not yet ready to safely relax. But Republicans have vowed to try again — and to peel off enough Democratic support to override any veto.

Advertisement

With unemployment and frustration both rising fast, that point may come, said Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.

‘‘When it comes really depends on the nature of the virus, and on the governor’s ability to make his case that his actions are called for,’’ Borick said.

The showdown in Pennsylvania — perhaps the nation’s ultimate swing state — reflects the clash of visions playing out across the country as state governments weigh how and when to allow their populations to resume some semblance of normal life.

Although backing for stay-at-home measures has been relatively robust, there is a stark political divide, with Republicans significantly less likely to be supportive.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Thursday found that 80 percent of respondents said strict shelter-in-place measures are worth it to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including 61 percent of Republicans. A Yahoo News/YouGov national poll released Sunday found that 60 percent of respondents opposed protesters calling to immediately end stay-at-home and social distancing measures vs. 22 percent who supported them.