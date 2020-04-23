Supreme Court rejects Trump administration’s view on key aspect of Clean Water Act

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration’s reading of a key part of the Clean Water Act as creating an ‘‘obvious loophole’’ in its enforcement, and gave a partial win to environmentalists in a case from Hawaii.

In a 6-to-3 ruling, the court said that a wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii could not avoid provisions of the act, which regulates the release of pollutants into rivers, lakes, and seas, by pumping them first into groundwater, from which they eventually reached the ocean.

Justice Stephen Breyer’s compromise language said an EPA permit is required when a discharge is ‘‘the functional equivalent’’ of a direct release into navigable waters.