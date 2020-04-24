Biden campaign replaces Democratic National Committee CEO, will sign new deal to expand fundraising

Former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign installed new administrative leadership at the Democratic National Committee on Friday, as the two organizations moved to forge a new deal that will allow for a dramatic expansion of fundraising capacity in the coming months.

The national party’s chief executive officer, Seema Nanda, a longtime adviser to party chairman Tom Perez, will be replaced by Mary Beth Cahill, a senior adviser to the national party who previously managed John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign.

The announcement came as the party and the Biden campaign said they would sign a joint fundraising agreement Friday, called the ‘‘Biden Victory Fund,’’ that will allow the unofficial nominee to raise $360,600 each from individual donors to help the coordinated campaign. Donors to Biden’s effort had been limited to donations of $2,800 for his primary and general election campaigns.