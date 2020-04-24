Trump and Congress spar over next coronavirus economic package as CBO paints grim picture of what’s to come

While divisions deepened, the Congressional Budget Office painted a stark picture of the economic trauma that will last through next year. It said the budget deficit will widen from $1 trillion to $3.7 trillion this year and that the unemployment rate will jump from 3.5 percent in February to 16 percent at the end of September. It also projected that the economy would go through an extreme contraction between April and June.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats said Friday they plan to strike quickly with their next big coronavirus relief package, but opposition from key Senate Republicans and mixed messages from President Trump left the path forward uncertain as the pandemic thrust the nation into ever deeper economic pain.

The White House and lawmakers had already begun debating a new spending bill on Friday, when Trump signed the latest rescue bill into law. That law directed nearly $500 billion in aid for small businesses, hospitals, and virus testing.

It was the fourth piece of legislation approved in two months as policy makers scramble to arrest the virus’s medical and economic impact. Combined, the laws authorize nearly $3 trillion in new spending, an unprecedented amount of emergency aid.

Democrats said it wasn’t nearly enough. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said at a news conference Friday that House Democrats would move quickly to advance the next rescue bill, which she said would include a generous financial commitment to cities and states that could match what has already been done to help small businesses — close to $700 billion.

Along with other priorities Democrats have discussed, including an additional extension of unemployment insurance and another round of stimulus checks to individual Americans, the price tag on Democrats’ next bill could rival the $2 trillion Cares Act passed in late March.

‘‘There will be a bill and it will be expensive and we look forward to doing it as soon as possible because jobs are at stake,’’ Pelosi said.

But there was scant evidence Senate Republicans would back Pelosi’s approach. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has said it’s time to stop spending money and assess what’s already been done, and that any additional legislating should wait at least until lawmakers return to the Capitol. That’s currently scheduled to happen May 4, though it’s uncertain if that deadline can be met.

Washington is under a stay-at-home order through May 15 with Mayor Muriel Bowser saying the virus is expected to peak in the District of Columbia sometime in May.

Congressional Republicans have also increasingly begun to voice concerns about the rising budget deficit, something that irritates Democrats who counter that Republicans passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2017 that has added to the deficit for several years.

‘‘From the standpoint of the Republican conference, we are ready to push the pause button until we are back in Washington,’’ Senator John Barrasso,. a Wyoming Republican, said. ‘‘No more spending until we assess the money that’s already been spent — where the money is going, going to the right places, how much is the right amount.’’

Barrasso added: ‘‘The majority of the Republican conference views debt as debt.’’

Money for cities and states is emerging as a key sticking point in the next round of spending. The Cares Act devoted $150 billion to localities to respond to the coronavirus, but governors have been asking for at least $500 billion more as their budgets get slammed. They are also seeking flexibility to use the aid for general budgetary demands, not just their coronavirus response. Democrats tried but failed to get an additional $150 billion for cities and states into the legislation that Trump signed on Friday.

Advertisement

McConnell has voiced opposition to bailing out state budgets, suggesting in a radio interview earlier this week that they should have the option of filing for bankruptcy, a comment that drew blowback from governors. But his view is supported by many fellow Senate Republicans who oppose federal help for states they say managed their budgets poorly long before the coronavirus hit.