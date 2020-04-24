Trump commencement address summons West Point cadets back to campus

The Naval Academy, for its part, decided it was too risky to recall its nearly 1,000 graduating midshipmen to Annapolis, Md., for a commencement. Those graduates will have a virtual event. But the Air Force Academy, in contrast to the other schools, sent home its underclassmen, locked down its seniors on campus, moved up graduation, mandated social distancing — and went ahead with plans for Vice President Mike Pence to be its speaker.

But the graduation was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the cadets were sent home, and officials at the school were not sure when it would be held or even whether it was a good idea to hold it.

WASHINGTON — For President Trump, who adores the pomp and precision of military ceremonies, this was the year he would finally get one of the special perks of being president — delivering the commencement address at West Point, the only service academy where he has not spoken.

And so last Friday, the day before Pence was to speak at the Air Force ceremony in Colorado, Trump, never one to be upstaged, abruptly announced that he would, in fact, be speaking at West Point.

That was news to everyone, including officials at West Point, according to three people involved with or briefed on the event. The academy had been looking at the option of a delayed presidential commencement in June, but had yet to complete any plans.

With Trump’s preemptive statement, they are now summoning 1,000 cadets scattered across the country to return to campus in New York, the state that is the center of the outbreak.

“He’s the commander in chief, that’s his call,” said Sue Fulton, a West Point graduate and former chairwoman of the academy’s Board of Visitors. “Cadets are certainly excited about the opportunity to have something like the classic graduation, standing together, flinging their hats in the air.

“But everyone is leery about bringing 1,000 cadets into the New York metropolitan area for a ceremony,” she added. “It’s definitely a risk.”

Trump, who was so impressed by the Bastille Day parade he saw in Paris that he planned something similar in Washington until the Pentagon estimated its cost, basks in the glow of the spit-and-polish commencement ceremonies at the military academies.

He spoke at Annapolis in 2018, and when he addressed the Air Force Academy graduation last year, the president stayed and shook hands with all 1,000 cadets. But it is West Point that holds special significance to Trump, aides said. A graduate of the New York Military Academy college prep school, he looks upon the West Point graduates serving in his administration with the same admiration he has for anyone with Ivy League credentials.

It had been a long-standing plan that the president would deliver the commencement speech there in late May, White House officials said, adding that after the event was postponed, they were still in talks with the academy about finding a new date.

White House officials said Trump left it up to the school to decide whether it was safe to hold a graduation ceremony in June, and pointed out that he could always reassess his decision closer to the date if the coronavirus crisis made it impossible for him to attend.

But his appearance at West Point, while not in any way unusual or unexpected, had yet to be announced.

Indeed, after all the West Point cadets were sent home for spring break in March, Lieutenant General Darryl A. Williams, the West Point superintendent, ordered a working group there to draw up options — much like a battle campaign — for what to do about graduation, summer training, and initiation day for incoming cadets.

One option included a delayed presidential commencement speech in mid-June, but nothing had been decided, academy officials said.

That is, nothing had been decided until April 17, when, at a news conference, Trump was asked about Pence’s coming trip to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Trump told reporters that he would be speaking at the West Point graduation in the near future, noting that he did not like the look of a socially distanced graduation and that he hoped the “look” of the ceremony would be “nice and tight.” He did not announce a date for the event.

West Point officials said this week that they were taken aback by the impromptu announcement. Of the many graduation options under review, Trump had preempted their planning.