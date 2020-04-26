Birx says social distancing will continue through summer

Birx appeared to contradict Vice President Mike Pence’s comment that the epidemic would be mostly ‘‘behind us’’ by the end of May, when she said social distancing will continue beyond that.

Birx also defended President Trump’s comments on disinfectants as treatment, which continued to draw criticism from governors.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on Sunday said social distancing will continue through the summer, as the governors of two US states defended their decisions to reopen their economies.

‘‘Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another,’’ she said on NBC News’s ‘‘Meet the Press.’’ Birx added that the country needed to have a ‘‘breakthrough’’ in testing for antigens — molecules or molecular structures that trigger an immune response — to get on track for normalcy.

During a radio interview with WTAM in Cleveland on Friday, Pence said, ‘‘I think honestly, if you look at the trends today, that I think by Memorial Day weekend we will largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us.’’

Although she said social distancing would continue, Birx expressed optimism that the United States would recover more quickly than earlier global data suggested.

‘‘If you look at these outbreaks over time and you look at places like Louisiana,’’ Birx said, ‘‘if you look at Houston, if you look at Detroit, if you look at how they’ve reached their peak and come down and what those cases look like as they come down, it gives us great hope when you project out Boston and Chicago and certainly the New York metro.’’

Despite the encouraging data, Birx added that during conversations with governors about cautiously reopening, ‘‘they talk about this not as turning on a light switch, but slowly turning up the dimmer. Very slowly.’’

Birx defended Trump’s comments about ingesting disinfectants and using ultraviolet light as a potential coronavirus cure, saying that he was ‘‘musing’’ about a study on sunlight and that the media should move on.

Birx went on to say that Trump’s remark was him thinking out loud about a study that found that sunlight killed aerosolized coronavirus particles.

During Friday’s briefing, Trump did not mention the study but instead walked back the remarks by telling reporters that his comment about disinfectants was sarcastic.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, defended his decision Sunday morning to start reopening his state.

On CNN’s ‘‘State of the Union,’’ Polis said a recent apparent spike in cases was attributable to previous tests that were just confirmed and added to the total, and don’t reflect what is happening.

He said he is focused on social distancing measures that are sustainable for weeks and months.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, also defended his decision to begin reopening businesses in his state on Friday. Stitt said the original purpose of the closures was to build hospital capacity, acquire personal protective equipment, and flatten the curve. The closures gave the government time to do so, he said, but it’s time to reopen.

‘‘The facts in our state are: March 30, we peaked in hospitalizations, with 560 across the state,’’ he said on ‘‘Fox News Sunday.’’ ‘‘Today we have 300 across the state in our hospitals. We think it’s time for a measured reopening.’’

Kevin Hassett, an economist temporarily advising the administration on economic policy during the pandemic, painted a dire picture on Sunday.

‘‘Make no mistake, we’re looking at a really grave situation’’ in economic terms, he said on ABC News’s ‘‘This Week.’’

Over the past five weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims.

‘‘This is the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen,’’ Hassett said. ‘‘We’re going to be looking at unemployment rates that we saw during the Great Depression.’’

He noted that during the recession that began in 2008, a total of 8.7 million jobs were lost.

‘‘Right now, we’re losing about that many jobs every 10 days,’’ Hassett said. ‘‘So the economic lift for policy makers is an extraordinary one.’’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that contrary to some predictions, he expects a quick and robust economic recovery.

‘‘As we begin to reopen the economy in May and June, you’re going to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September,’’ Mnuchin said on ‘‘Fox News Sunday.’’ ‘‘We are putting an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy.’’

Mnuchin also responded to criticism that the federal relief program for small businesses had run out of money so quickly in part because large chunks of it had been taken up by large businesses. He said that larger companies are returning the money and that the next phase of the program will be more focused on smaller companies.

Republican and Democratic governors on Sunday, speaking on ABC News’ ‘‘This Week,’’ pushed back against the suggestion by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, last week that states hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak should be allowed to seek bankruptcy protections rather than be given a federal bailout.

‘‘It’s outrageous for Senator McConnell to even suggest that,’’ said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. ‘‘He’s wrong, and we need Congress to step up and help states. . . . It’s because of this global pandemic that we are all having to make tough decisions. We need the federal government to have our backs.’’

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican and chairman of the National Governors Association, said the money is ‘‘critical to the rebounding of our economy.’’ He noted a bipartisan bill in the Senate would send $500 billion to the states and ‘‘we have a commitment from the president and the vice president’’ to provide the support.

‘‘I thought Mitch McConnell probably would regret making that comment the other day — I think it just slipped out,’’ Hogan said, ‘‘but I’m hopeful that we will be able to convince Senator McConnell to go along with the bipartisan bill in the Senate and the administration’s commitment to the states.’’