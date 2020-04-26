Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE — A shooting in Louisiana’s capital city left one police officer dead and his colleague fighting for his life Sunday, authorities said, adding that a suspect was later taken into custody after an hourslong standoff in which shots were exchanged with a SWAT team.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the two officers were shot in a northern residential district in the city, and that one of the officers later succumbed.

Paul said a suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, was detained after a roughly four-hour standoff in which he barricaded inside a house. The chief didn’t immediately say what charges Kato might face. He added that SWAT team members had been fired on, and that they returned fire. No one was reported hurt during those exchanges.